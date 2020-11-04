Cabinet wants higher barriers for condominiums

Berlin (dpa) – In the tight housing markets, the federal government wants to make it more difficult to convert rental apartments into condominiums.

The cabinet passed a bill corresponding to the so-called building land mobilization law, which provides for this change, Wednesday in Berlin. This is supposed to prevent tenants from being forced out of residential areas. The new regulations are expected to apply initially until the end of 2025. However, for them to come into force, the Bundestag, which will then take charge, must give its approval.

It is expected that in areas with high rents and limited living space, local authorities will have to agree to convert rental apartments into owner-occupied apartments. The designation of these areas is the responsibility of state governments. Exceptions are provided, for example when owners sell apartments to family members for their own use.

The German Tenants Association responded with satisfaction, but complained that shortcomings remained. “If a rental apartment is turned into a condominium, it is often the beginning of the movement of tenants living in the apartments. The converted apartments are often luxury renovated and sold at maximum price, ”explains the tenants association.

The owners association Haus und Grund, for its part, referred to a “deception in housing policy on the part of the federal government, with which it continues to promote the management of deficiencies”. President Kai Warnecke complained: “Instead of mobilizing building land, property rights are restricted.” He asked the Union to refuse to approve the plans in the Bundestag.

The amendment has been very controversial among coalition partners. Federal Building Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) initially predicted higher barriers for the conversion, but then stepped down, which his ministry justified by resistance from the federal states. The SPD then threatened to block.

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht responded with satisfaction to the cabinet decision. “If rental apartments are converted to condominiums and sold, tenants can quickly face termination for their own use. In already tight housing markets, this is a huge problem for long-term tenants, ”the SPD politician stressed.

It is also planned to expand the possibilities to impose a construction offer, also in areas where the housing market is tight. This allows a municipality to oblige owners, among other things, to build on properties within a certain period of time. Here too, Seehofer provides for exceptions, for example if the asset is to be used for the retirement pension of the owners. “This will put an end to the agitation of speculators who are securing fallow land and waiting for increases in value,” said SPD MP Sören Bartol. “We are also providing municipalities with the tools to facilitate redensification in city centers and to take easier action against so-called undesirable properties.

The spokesperson for the FDP parliamentary group on construction and housing, Daniel Föst, was however disappointed: “Instead of interfering with the real estate and building brakes, we must ultimately mess instead of disturb when building housing: roof increases must be facilitated, approval procedures digitized and accelerated, and tax incentives for housing creation. new building land to be created, ”he asked.

The building land mobilization law also provides for the reintroduction of regulations for simple construction on the outskirts, which was criticized mainly by environmental associations and which initially expired at the end of last year. It must now be extended until the end of 2022. Concretely, residential construction will be facilitated on surfaces of up to 10,000 m², “which are linked to areas built in their context”. So on the outskirts. No environmental assessment is required in a proceeding under this Article 13b. There is no need for compensation for nature conservation. It should help create a new living space. IG Bau chairman Robert Feiger reacted with incomprehension: “This means that the accelerated sealing of agricultural and forest areas is accepted. The sustainable and climate-friendly management of the scarce soil resource seems different. “