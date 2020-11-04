Doo doo doo doo doo doo! Baby Shark supports Despacito on YouTube

Unsurprisingly, YouTube is one of the most fluctuating and changing platforms on the internet, which allows us to follow the most successful videos on the platform over time, which generally tends to stick around. in the hands of fashionable music. .

In that sense, this week we had a relevant change in the ranking of the most played videos on the platform (which already had Gangnam Style, See You Again and Despacito at its helm) with the expected rise of the musical eraser for children. Baby Shark.

Currently considered the most viewed YouTube video in history, Baby Shark Dance has one point in its favor that promises to help it stay at the top of the charts for a long time: an easy song that sticks in your head and targets. the public. kids entertainment, entertaining the little ones in front of the devices with colorful videos and animations alongside real kids.

One of the interesting points in the case of Baby Shark is the acquisition curve of children’s video compared to others within the platform, which can be seen in the graph below. , taken from Wikipedia, which shows stronger growth compared to some of its competitors.

Check out the current TOP 5 most viewed videos on YouTube below, including the current number of views in each at the time of posting:

Baby Shark Dance: 7.062 billion views Luis Fonsi – Despacito: 7.042 billion views Ed Sheeran – Shape of You: 5.051 billion views Wiz Khalifa – Rendezvous: 4.799 billion views Masha and The Bear: 4.361 billion views

So, are you one of over 7 billion users who have watched Baby Shark on YouTube? Tell us in the comments!