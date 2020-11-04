🔎 Hygiene – definition and explanations

introduction

Learning to wash is one of the elements of hygiene training

The cat’s toilet, instinctive act

Toiletries used in World War I.

Lesson (Lesson is a term that has different meanings in the field of teaching.) Brush your teeth in Iraq

Hygiene is a set (in set theory a set intuitively denotes a collection of objects (the elements of the set), “a multitude, the …) of measures to prevent infection and its occurrence.” Infectious diseases. It is essentially based on three actions:

Cleaning and drainage; Disinfection; The conversation.

In a broader sense, we also speak of “lifestyle”, “food hygiene” and “spiritual hygiene” for measures and activities to prevent the occurrence of disorders such as B. Exercise or abstain. Smoke (smoking is a practice of burning a substance to inhale the smoke through your mouth or nose.) Or drinking alcohol and addiction

history

The word hygiene is derived from the name of the Greek goddess Hygeia, who was the goddess of health (health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and does not just consist of the absence of illness or infirmity) and cleanliness. The daughter of Asclepius (in Greek mythology Asclepius (in ancient Greek Ἀσκληπιός / Asklêpiós, in Latin Æsculapius) is in the Homeric epic a …) the god of medicine (medicine (from the Latin medicus), who heals “) is the Science and practice (art) that studies the organization of the human body (anatomy), its normal functioning (physiology), …). Hygie symbolizes prevention (prevention is an attitude and / or the series of measures that must be taken to prevent a situation (social, ecological, economic …) from deteriorating, …) while her sister Panacea ( in Greek mythology Panacea (in ancient Greek Πανάκεια / Panákeia) from the root “pan, …) is the goddess of healing associated with medical treatment and drugs. In ancient Greece and ancient Rome, hygiene is and becomes a symbol of health embodied for example by frequent public baths. Medical gymnastics was invented by the doctor (A doctor is a licensed doctor e doctorate in medicine. It is responsible for the treatment of diseases, pathologies and …) Herodicus von Lentini, who has the beneficial effects of physical activity (physical activity is a physical activity that, in principle, is performed regularly by a person in order to be e to maintain health, his condition …) on health. She was also recommended by Hippocrates (Hippocrates the Great or Hippocrates of Cos (in Greek: Ἱπποκράτης), born around 460 BC on the island of Cos and died around 370 BC in Larissa a …).

In the Middle Ages, public baths gradually became highly frequented places. But from the Renaissance we fled water (water is a ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is essential to all known living organisms). We have been accused of having transmitted diseases by opening the pores of the skin (The skin is an organ made up of several layers of tissue. It plays, among other things, the role of the protective covering of the body.) And thus the organism for the harmful effects of all diseases . It is believed that by softening the skin, our protection against all infections is weakened. Perfumes hide bad smells and serve (Servent is the contraction of the word server and client) as a disinfectant.

In the 19th century, thermal springs were known for their health. Louis Pasteur (Louis Pasteur, born on December 27, 1822 in Dole (Jura) and died in Marnes-la-Coquette (Seine-et-Oise) on …) developed a theory (The word theory comes from the Greek word Theorein, which means “look at, observe, investigate.” In common parlance, a theory is an idea or speculative knowledge, often …) of germs, according to which certain diseases are caused by microorganisms. Scientists and doctors give recommendations such as daily hand washing and the use of soap and water (soap is a liquid or solid object made up of amphiphilic molecules made up of metal salts, especially sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide and fatty acids). The end of the century (A century is now a period of a hundred years. The word comes from the Latin saeculum, i, which means race, generation. It then indicated the length of a human generation and made 33 years 4 months (from where can his …) marks the beginning of bathrooms and toilets in apartments.

It is Ignace Philippe Semmelweis (Ignace Philippe Semmelweis (Hungarian Semmelweis Ignác Fülöp), born on July 1, 1818 in Ofen (German name for Buda, was …), who emphasizes the nosocomial risk. In 1846 he suspected the real mechanisms of contagion (the Contagion is the fact that a disease is transmitted directly or indirectly.) From puerperal fever in a maternity. It is the observation of mortality rates (The mortality or death rate is the number of annual deaths compared to the number of inhabitants of a given area. It differs from the morbidity: number of …), which brings it on the track: Women die less if they give birth in their house on the maternity ward of midwives in Vienna or even on the street (the street is a traffic area in the city that serves living space and business establishments. It connects and structures the various …) than on the One shame! He came to the conclusion s that postpartum fever is transmitted by the doctors themselves, when they walked from dissection and autopsy rooms to delivery rooms without washing their hands or changing their clothes, he died angry because he did not convince the scientists of his day.

Collective hygiene: public health

Neighborhood suffering from poor hygiene (hygiene is a process by which people can live in a healthier environment; physical, institutional and social means are implemented in different …) in Dlo Gervier, Cap-Haitien, Haiti

Calls

Hygiene is a public health problem, access to an environment (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is all natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. Current ecological systems, the term environment currently tends to … ) (Water, air (air is the gas mixture that makes up the earth’s atmosphere. It is odorless and colorless. Due to the pressure drop of In the air with altitude, it is necessary to the cabins of …), soil, ecosystems) under To put pressure. Clean and healthy is a basic requirement for sustainable development (sustainable development (public interest, applied to economic growth and reconsidered …). Access to drinking water (Drinking water is water that must meet a certain number of properties in order for it to be fit for human consumption.) Has been recognized in particular on the earth’s surface (the earth is the third planet in the world. Solar system in order of increasing distance from the sun and the fourth by increasing size and mass. It is the largest and …) of Johannesburg (Johannesburg is a city and metropolis of South Africa, capital of Gauteng Province, the richest in South Africa.) As the main stake for the 21st century . This also requires a reduction and good management of waste and potentially toxic or contaminating substances.

Learning (learning is the acquisition of know-how, i.e. the process of acquiring practices, knowledge, skills, attitudes or …) Barrier measures (use condom (The condom is a thin and flexible shell that can be used for both blood as well as impermeable to vaginal and penis secretions. There are two types: the condom …), daily hygiene, quarantine, hand hygiene) a problem of public hygiene in the face of disease (disease is a change in the functions or health of a living organism , Animal or plant.) Nosocomial, epidemic or pandemic (AIDS, tuberculosis (tuberculosis is a disease) communicable and non-immunizing infectious disease with variable clinical symptoms, caused by a mycobacterium of the tuberculosis complex corresponding to …). Influenza (or influenza) is a common and contagious infectious disease caused by three RNA viruses from the Orthom family yxoviridae (Myxovirus influenzae A, B and …) etc.).

Preventive hygiene

According to the World Health Organization (An organization is) preventive hygiene is divided into three categories of prevention:

Primary prevention: health education, information campaigns, role of naturopathic alternative practitioners. Secondary prevention: screening (screening in medicine consists of looking for one or more diseases or so-called “risk” abnormalities in people …), vaccinations, etc. Tertiary prevention: support in the event of serious pathologies to avoid secondary or related disorders.