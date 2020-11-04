HVDC Transmission System Market Analysis 2020 Global Future Outlook 2025, Trends, Top Companies – ABB, Siemens, XD Group, NR Electric

HVDC Transmission System Market (2020) Report Provides an in-depth summary of HVDC Transmission System Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like HVDC Transmission System Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

HVDC Transmission System uses direct current for the bulk transmission of electrical power, in contrast with the more common alternating current (AC) systems. For long-distance transmission, HVDC systems may be less expensive and suffer lower electrical losses. For underwater power cables, HVDC avoids the heavy currents required to charge and discharge the cable capacitance each cycle. For shorter distances, the higher cost of DC conversion equipment compared to an AC system may still be justified, due to other benefits of direct current links.

Key Companies

– ABB

– Siemens

– XD Group

– NR Electric

– GE Grid Solution

– NKT

– TBEA

– Xuji Group

– Hitachi

– Nexans

– Toshiba

– Mitsubishi Electric

– Abengoa

Key Types

– High-power Rating Projects

– Low power Rating Projects

Key End-Use

– Overhead Transmission

– Underground Transmission

– Subsea Transmission

This report presents the worldwide HVDC Transmission System Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

