Corona test negative for ruling mayor of Berlin

The ruling mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller, has tested himself for the corona virus. The result is negative. The SPD politician therefore wants to end his voluntary quarantine. The all-clear also comes from Brandenburg.

Berlin / Potsdam (dpa) – The mayor of Berlin Michael Müller (SPD) has tested negative for the corona virus. The Senate Chancellery announced it on Wednesday. He got the result on Tuesday night.

Müller will therefore quit his voluntary quarantine once again. He first isolated himself on Tuesday after learning that Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) had been infected.

Woidke and Müller attended the opening of BER airport in Schönefeld on Saturday. When photos were taken with the illuminated “BER” logo activated, they stood next to others on the podium for a while without a mask.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that in the Brandenburg State Government, apart from Prime Minister Woidke, no other member of the government is infected with the corona virus. “All the test results for the other members of the cabinet (…) are negative,” government spokesman Florian Engels said in Potsdam on Wednesday. Woidke had only minor symptoms with a downward trend. The latter remains – as specified after positive tests – in home quarantine for 14 days and carries out its official activities from there.