AnTuTu lists the most powerful flagship and midsize products for October; Huawei, Redmi and iQOO in the lead

Another month has passed and as we enter the penultimate month of the year (comes 2021, comes the vaccine!) AnTuTu’s traditional list of smartphones with the best cost / benefit is released revealing information collected during the weeks of the previous month by the application in China.

Again: The data was obtained by the Chinese benchmark platform, not the global version, which is why the vast majority of Android devices are models sold in China.

Among the high-performance models (flagships), Huawei debuts at number one with the powerful and newly launched Mate 40 Pro with a 5 nanometer Kirin 9000 chip. Then the iQOO 5 Pro and iQOO 5 complete the podium, both with the Snapdragon 865 chip and the 12GB + 256GB combo.

At the top of the list of intermediaries, Xiaomi dominates with the Redmi 10X Pro 5G and 10X Pro in the first two positions. Below is the Honor 30 with a slightly higher score.