📰 A new NMR technique for studying surfaces

Researchers from UCCS (CNRS / University of Lille), AIST (Japan) and the Bruker Biospin company have developed a new technique of dynamic nuclear polarization. Back to these results published in JACS for an accurate characterization and at the atomic level of the surface (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes a geometric object, sometimes a physical boundary, and is often abusive …) certain materials (a material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans shape to make objects.).

Magnetization transfer of unpaired electrons to quadrupole nuclei on the surface of materials in order to increase their NMR signal. © Hiroki Nagashima



Heterogeneous catalysis, DNA chips, biocompatible materials or components for microelectronics (microelectronics is a specialty in the field of electronics.): These are all examples of applications that are based on surface properties. In the era of technological miniaturization, when surfaces predominate, precise knowledge of their structure and, in particular, of the atoms (an atom (from the Greek ατομος, atomos, “which cannot be divided”) is the smallest part of a simple body can .. .) or molecules and their arrangement, often different from that found in the heart of the material (A material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans shape to make objects. Base material selected for its properties …) , has become a significant challenge. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR), also known by its best-known application, magnetic resonance imaging (MRT), is a …), so-called NMR spectroscopy, is one of the techniques used probing matter (matter is the substance of which every body is made tangible reality. Its three most common states are the solid state, the liquid state, the gaseous state. Matter occupied by …) to 1 atomic scale by observing magnetism (magnetism is a physical phenomenon by which attractive or repulsive forces of one object to another, or …) nuclei in the heart of atoms.

However, an important limitation of NMR is its lack of sensitivity, especially for observation (observation is the action of attentively monitoring the phenomena, without modifying them, using investigative tools and d. Adequate study.The joy obtained explains the very large participation of .. .) Surfaces that represent only a very small part of the atoms. A promising approach to solving this problem is to magnetize surface nuclei with unpaired electrons, which are more magnetic than nuclei. This approach is called polarization (the polarization of electromagnetic waves; the polarization due to dipole moments in dielectric materials; in electronics …). Dynamic (The word dynamics is often used to denote or qualify what is relative to motion as 🙂 nuclear (The term nuclear energy covers two senses depending on the context :), has been used successfully to refer to the NMR signals of spherical cores * on the surface of materials. However, it remains ineffective for non-spherical nuclei, also called quadrupolar, which make up three quarters of the nuclei. Such a large number (The concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical Number”.) Of chemical elements such as oxygen (oxygen is a chemical element of the chalcogen family, symbol O and atomic number 8), zinc (zinc (pronunciation / zɛ̃k / or / zɛ̃ɡ /) is a chemical element with the symbol Zn and the atomic number 30.) or titanium (titanium is a metallic chemical element symbol Ti and atomic number 22) remain difficult to recognize.

Recently, researchers from UCCS (CNRS / University of Lille), AIST (Japan) and the company Bruker Biospin lifted this lock by developing (Graphie) an approach that enables the efficient transfer of magnetization of electrons to quadrupole nuclei via surface protons. This new nuclear dynamic polarization technique enabled them to observe 17O, 95Mo, 47.49Ti and 67Zn nuclei on the surface. This enabled them to identify the Brønsted acid sites of catalysts (in chemistry, a catalyst is a substance that increases the speed of a chemical reaction; it takes part in the reaction, but is not part of the products, reactants, and … ) based on oxide (An oxide is a compound of oxygen with a less electronegative element, ie all but fluorine. Oxide …) from molybdenum (molybdenum is a chemical element, symbol Mo and atomic number 42.) to TiO2, especially for biomass – Recovery processes (In ecology, biomass is the total amount of matter (mass) of all living species that occur in a natural environment. In the energy sector, the term biomass includes …). The researchers were also able to determine the type of phases present on the surface of aluminum-doped zinc oxide nanoparticles (aluminum is a chemical element, symbol Al and atomic number 13. It is an important element on earth with 1.5% of the Total mass.), Which is used in certain solar panels or liquid crystal displays (A liquid crystal is a state of matter that combines the properties of a conventional liquid and those of a crystallized solid. Its state is expressed by the term mesophase.). These results, published in JACS, pave the way for the precise characterization and at the atomic level of the surface of numerous materials that contain nuclei that are not visible with conventional NMR.

Note:

* known as spin (The spin is an intrinsic quantum property that is assigned to each particle and, just like its mass and electrical charge, is characteristic of the nature of the particle. Like the majority …) I = ½, like z as 13C, 15N or 29Si.

Reference:

Hiroki Nagashima, Julien Trebosc, Yoshihiro Kon, Kazuhiko Sato, Olivier Lafon and Jean-Paul Amoureux Observation of quadrupole nuclei with low γ by surface-enhanced NMR spectroscopy J. Am. Chem. Soc., 2020, 142, 10659.

https://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jacs.9b13838

Contacts:

– Olivier Lafon – Professor at the Catalysis Unit (catalysis is the action of a substance called a catalyst on a chemical conversion to change its rate of reaction. The catalyst that is in …) and chemistry (chemistry is a Natural science divided into different subject areas such as physics and biology with which it shares spaces …) of the solid body (UCCS) – olivier.lafon at univ-lille1.fr

– Anne-Valérie Ruzette – Research Associate (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and who devotes himself to the study of a field using rigorous and scientific methods.) Communication (Communication affects people (intra-psychological, interpersonal , Group communication …) and animals (communication within or between species) or machines (telecommunications, new technologies …), …) – Institute (An institute is a permanent organization established for a specific purpose. In It is usually a research establishment, for example the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is one of them …) Chemistry of the CNRS (Le The National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) – anne-valerie.ruzette at cnrs.fr.

– Stéphanie Younès – Communication Manager – CNRS Chemistry Institute – Communication at cnrs.fr.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!