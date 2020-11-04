How Ariana Grande survived the worst year of her life to reach the top

It was one of the best years of the singer’s life. He had just released his most successful album, the long American tour was over and it was time to go around the world. On May 22, he passed through the city of Manchester, UK for another show. As soon as he heard the last applause, a crash echoed in the arena. It was yet another terrorist attack.

The traumatic incident was kind of a turning point. By then, a pop star like so many has become a fanatic activist: in favor of greater control over the sale and possession of weapons in the United States, an advocate for LGBT rights and a staunch critic by Donald Trump.

Now, on the sixth album from the Originals, she is arguably one of the most sought-after artists on the pop circuit – she has collaborated this year with Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga. And with the recently released “Positions” he joins The Weeknd and Ty Dolla $ ign.

If 2020 is to be a full year, the same can’t be said for what it was, and it is still today, the darkest year in Ariana Grande’s life. What happened during those 12 months left a deep mark on her personality.

“Goodbye shit 2018,” he wrote on social media in the early hours of 2019. While he described the year that ended as one of the best for his career, it was also the worst on a personal level.

“I’m not saying this to make them feel sorry for me. I say this because many are watching where I am now – elected woman of the year [nos prémios Billboard] and an artist in her prime – and they think “She’s got her whole life in order” (…) As far as my personal life is concerned, I have no idea what I’m doing. I just wanted to tell all those who don’t know what will be the next chapter of their life that they are not alone, ”he confessed on the stage of the Women In Music gala in 2018.

Life hasn’t always been complicated for the 27-year-old born in Boca Raton, Florida, United States. For her, music is more than a way to earn money. Even because you never needed it.

Rich before being famous

Unlike many other musicians who have to work hard to hone their talent – and a little harder to be able to pay the tough bills from scratch – Grande just had to worry about tuning her voice.

The artist’s parents are both successful professionals and were very active in the early years of his career. They even helped her get concerts in every possible location, from orchestras to cruise ships and even singing the anthem at soccer games.

The mother is Joan Grande, CEO of Hose-McCann Communications, a communications company that manages telephone and alarm networks. On the other hand, Edward Butera, owner of a graphic design company which counts renowned artists among its clients: Eddie Murphy is the best known.

In the midst of terror

23 people died the night of the attack on their concert in Manchester. More than 800 of the 14,000 people present were injured. Many of them are children. The bomb suicide – the most serious in the UK since 2005 – has left a deep mark on the city, the country and, of course, Ariana Grande.

The American immediately returned home to Florida. The tour being suspended, his agent hastened to ask for a reaction. “We have to do another gig and get back to work,” I told him.

Ariana Grande thought he was crazy. “I can’t sing these songs or wear these costumes again. Don’t put me in this situation, ”he replied. The decision was made to cancel the remainder of the tour with a loss of millions.

The night has been a good adviser. A few days later, it was she who contacted the agent. I was determined to come back big, just for one reason: “If you don’t do anything, people have died in vain.”

The return would be on stage, precisely in Manchester, specially designed to welcome affected families and all those who wanted to appear. They boarded a plane and flew to town, where they insisted on visiting some of the victims.

The benefit concert, free entry and at no cost to artists – with Grande came names like Coldplay, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber – was a risk, as it took place a few weeks after the tragic accident. There was concern that fear would prevent the crowd from going out.

More than 50,000 people were keen to participate in One Love Manchester, which was broadcast live around the world and raised more than € 12 million to support the victims of the attack. Ariana Grande has been declared an honorary citizen of the city.

The tour even resumed. A week later, Grande was passing through Lisbon and would perform for another three months, in shows that ranged from Asia to Oceania.

“We put too much weight on her shoulders and she was able to take it,” said Officer Scott Braun.

“There are so many people who have suffered loss and pain. It will take forever to deal with it (…) That’s why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I wanted was for my fans to see that something so bad happened and that they were able to win. Music has to be the safest thing in the world. That’s why it still weighs so heavily on my heart, every day, ”he admitted in 2019.

The bee, which has been a symbol of Manchester, has proven to be a mark of resistance to attack. Many residents and survivors decided to tattoo it on their skin. Ariana was one of them.

The traumatic relationship

They were about the same age. Ariana Grande and Mac Miller met early in her career, while she was preparing her debut album. In “Yours Truly”, the single “The Way” stood out, with special participation from the Pittsburgh rapper.

Between tweets and collaborations, the relationship was finally resumed in 2016. But, as in all famous novels, there have been setbacks. The biggest? The musician’s constant struggle with drug addiction.

The relationship that Grande would later call “toxic” ended in 2018, after difficult months also marked by the Manchester attack.

With such a public relationship and a crowd of absolutely fanatical fans, any news caused a tsunami. It happened when Mac Miller was arrested while driving drunk, with many fingers pointed at Ariana Grande, considered the main culprit in ending the relationship.

“We will stop blaming women for the inability of men to cope with serious problems. Please stop this, ”he wrote on social media.

Mac Miller died four months after relationship ended

He would later comment on his reaction, not least because he never spoke about privacy in public. “People don’t really know what’s going on. They have no idea how many times I told him what could happen, how much I fought, ”he confessed to“ Vogue ”.

The scene got even darker when, just four months after the relationship ended, the rapper was found dead. The cause of death: accidental overdose.

The months that followed were difficult. She took refuge in the workshop, the only place of solace, and later revealed that all those days have become a sort of gray stain: “To be completely honest, I don’t remember those months of my life because I was so drunk and so sad ”.

“He was the best person ever and he didn’t deserve to be tormented by so many demons. I was his glue for so long, but I noticed that little by little I lost the ability to hold him upright. The pieces began to float.