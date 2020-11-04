Democrats on their way to the US House of Representatives |

Washington (AP) – Democrats have defended their majority in the House of Representatives in the US legislative elections, according to television channels.

However, their hopes of gaining control of the Senate were seriously weakened. Several Republican senators, considered a fragile candidate, were able to defend their seats.

Each state sends two senators to Congress, so far Republicans have held a majority of 53 of the 100 seats. At 12:30 p.m. CET, Democrats were able to catch one seat – according to the AP news agency’s calculations, they had 45 seats, Republicans 47.

As a result, the results of five Republicans and one Democrat were still open. One of those seats – in the state of Georgia – will only be awarded in a second ballot in early January. The two independent candidates who failed to stand for election this year are counted among Democrats.

Among other things, the Senate confirms candidates for government or Supreme Court positions, which makes it especially important for a president.

As expected, Democrats lost the Senate seat in Alabama. Democratic Senator Doug Jones was defeated by former American football coach Tommy Tuberville, who ran for the Republicans.

Democrats were able to take two seats from Republicans at the same time. In the state of Colorado, Democrat John Hickenlooper prevailed against Republican Cory Gardner. And in Arizona, astronaut Mark Kelly won against Republican Martha McSally.

Democrats could also lose one of their previous seats – as expected, things did not look good for Gary Peters in Michigan during the vote count.

The Democrats had entered election night with great confidence. There were 25 seats in the Republican Senate to vote on – and polls in many places have seen at least one head-to-head race.

But disappointments quickly appeared. South Carolina’s Democrat Jamie Harrison was therefore unable to prevail over former Judicial Committee chairman Lindsey Graham. Harrison caused a stir by raising an extraordinary donation of over $ 57 million for a Senate election.

The number of votes you need in the Senate for a majority depends on who sits in the White House. Because in the event of an impasse of 50 to 50 votes, the vice-president can intervene.

Meanwhile, NBC TV and Fox News predicted Democrats would retain their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. So far, they have occupied 232 of the 435 seats in the Congress Hall, which was fully ready to vote on Tuesday. At 12:30 p.m. CET on Wednesday, according to the AP news agency’s calculations, 188 Democrats and 181 Republicans were elected. Republicans won four seats. For a majority, 218 votes are needed in the chamber.

Democratic House of Representatives spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi defended her seat in California with ease. The 80-year-old had already made it known that she wanted to apply for the managerial position again.

Among Republicans, politician Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected to the House of Representatives, seen as a supporter of the QAnon conspiratorial movement. The central claim of supporters of QAnon is that there is a conspiracy against US President Donald Trump deep within the US government apparatus. They also often claim that prominent Democratic Party politicians in the United States have been treated with hormones made from the blood of children.

Several Republican leaders have condemned the QAnon theories. President Donald Trump has struggled with this on several occasions – and has expressly supported Greene. Republican candidate Laura Loomer, who has been banned from major online platforms for anti-Islamic agitation among other things, has lost her race for a seat in Florida.