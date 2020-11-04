TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in October 2020 on TudoCelular

The month of November has already arrived and with it we should have the launch of a series of devices to fill the shelves at the end of the year. And as always, the time has come for you to step in and find out which smartphones were the most wanted in TudoCelular during the month of October.

However, before we move on to the full list, it’s important to note that this ranking is essential so that we know which devices are of most interest to the Brazilian consumer. In addition, the Internet user can also stay abreast of current market trends.

The TudoCelular ranking is done through readers’ own research on the site. All data is collected on our own database. For this reason, it is important to point out that the cell phones that appear on the list are not selected by publisher preference.

Following the September trend, Redmi Note 8 remains the most sought after among TudoCelular readers, and Redmi Note 9 ends up taking the silver medal. Generally speaking, Xiaomi / Redmi has three smartphones on the October list.

In contrast, Samsung leads the rankings with six of the most popular phones among readers. The best positioned model is the Galaxy A21, since it occupies third place. Finally, we only have one Motorola representative (Moto G9 Plus).

Without further ado, let’s find out which smartphones were the most popular during the month of October on TudoCelular. The list starts with the least and goes to the most wanted. Take the opportunity, tell us your opinion of the ranking in the comments field.