Trump declares himself the winner in the count

Washington (AP) – US President Donald Trump declared himself the winner in the US election ahead of a result. At the same time, he announced to the White House on Wednesday morning (local time) that he wanted to stop a new vote count by the United States Supreme Court.

Trump spoke of delays in a “massive fraud” election result. “We were on the verge of winning this election. Frankly, we won this election. “

However, even hours after the last polls closed, the US media has yet to decide on the winner. Legally, Trump’s declaration of victory makes no sense. Even based on previous tally results, neither Republican Trump (74) nor his Democratic challenger Joe Biden currently have the majority of the 270 state voters that would be needed for a victory. Mathematically, the two still have a chance to win the election.

Biden was confident in his victory Wednesday morning in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Meanwhile, the Democratic presidential candidate won a majority of the vote in the besieged state of Arizona, which has long been seen as a safe bastion for Republicans.

Arizona has long been viewed as a safe bastion for Republicans. Since the 1952 election year, Republican presidential candidates have almost always won. The exception was the 1996 election year, when Democrat Bill Clinton was up there.

As expected, Biden also won in Maine, according to the AP. In the northeastern tip state of the United States, such as Nebraska, not all electorates are looking completely on the winner. In addition to two voters based on the state’s overall results, there are two other voters based on the results in individual electoral districts. According to the AP, Biden won at least three voters. In the 2nd arrondissement, the race was not yet decided.

“We think we’re on track to win this election,” the 77-year-old said, before Trump even spoke. “I or Donald Trump cannot announce who won the election. It is the choice of American citizens. But I am optimistic about the result ”. The AP news agency reported on Wednesday morning (local time) based on election polls and the vote count.

How and when Trump would like to appeal to the Supreme Court given the ongoing tally was open. With his only declaration of victory, he cannot stop the vote count. After the election, Trump can try to get a court to challenge the votes or results of certain states. Trump had repeatedly called for the outcome of the election to be certain that night.

Counting votes even after election day is standard practice in many states. In the United States, it is common for the presidential election to be decided on election night based on predictions from the mainstream media. The official results sometimes arrive much later.

At the time of his statement, Trump was leading in the major states. Since the absentee vote tally in contested states like Pennsylvania can drag on for days, this trend can turn in Biden’s favor. Trump appears to want to prevent this with the highly controversial step. The president has been questioning the legitimacy of the election for months.

The “Axios” news site reported on Sunday, citing three anonymous sources, that Trump had discussed with confidants plans that, if he got ahead on election night, he could declare himself the winner before the end of the count. voice. Trump had dismissed the report as “false.”

According to nationwide polls, Democrats in particular wanted to use the postal voting option, while many more Republicans wanted to vote in person on election day. In recent weeks, Trump had repeatedly claimed, without evidence and contrary to scientific studies, that postal voting would encourage fraud. Due to the pandemic, a record number of postal voters was expected.