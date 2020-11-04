Anvisa clears and Jonhson & Johnson returns to recruit volunteers for the Covid-19 vaccine

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized this week the resumption of phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Testing had been suspended since October 12 after a volunteer from the United States suffered a severe adverse reaction during research in the country.

After Anvisa issued the “green light”, the pharmaceutical company again recruited volunteers for the tests. According to Johnson & Johnson, around 7,000 Brazilians over the age of 18 can participate in the study.

In an official statement sent to the press, Anvisa guarantees that its decision was made after careful analysis of the data from the adverse event. This assessment was conducted in conjunction with the Independent Data and Safety Committee of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

The decision of the National Health Surveillance Agency guarantees the safety of Brazilian volunteers who wish to participate in the experiment. [Além disso] … Anvisa concluded that the benefit / risk ratio remains favorable and that the study can be resumed

It should be remembered that vaccine tests are underway in 11 Brazilian states, only volunteers from Rio de Janeiro having already received the vaccine or the placebo dose.

Anvisa will continue to monitor any adverse events observed during the study and, if a serious situation is identified with Brazilian volunteers, it will take steps in the protocols for a full investigation.