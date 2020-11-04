Lots of symbolism at the Deutschland Cup in Krefeld

Krefeld (dpa) – This year, almost only symbolism counts. The German Ice Hockey Federation fought with all their might for the Deutschland Cup in Krefeld, which despite everything takes place from Thursday to Sunday and has hardly anything to do with the four-nation tournament in its usual form.

“Obviously this is a sign of life in our sport: we are back,” DEB chairman Franz Reindl of the German news agency said before the start of the tournament.

The association thus ended an almost eight-month hiatus in German ice hockey almost by force and accepted a financial loss due to a lack of hearing income. “It’s about 300,000 euros that’s missing,” Reindl said, but: “Being there, showing the sport of ice hockey, letting the national team come together, takes priority.”

National coach Toni Söderholm last looked after the national team a year ago in Krefeld. International matches and the May World Cup then fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic. Even now, Söderholm only has contact with his players via a video feed – the 42-year-old Finn has tested positive for Corona. “This is clearly the biggest personal disappointment I have experienced as a player or a coach,” complained Söderholm, who is represented by U18 DEB coach Stefan Ziesche and Bremerhaven coach. DEL Thomas Popiesch.

The tournament did not fail as a number of potential participants canceled in Russia, Norway, Switzerland and Slovakia. The four-nation tournament has evolved into a two-nation tournament with three teams. Besides Latvia, Germany is represented by the national team and the perspective Olympic team. The German-German duel starts on Thursday (7.45 p.m. / Sport1 and MagentaSport). However, players and coaches don’t want to know anything about the lack of sporting appeal. Even the internal DEB duel could be thrilling, said DEB veteran Yannic Seidenberg (36). “We all want to show that we still belong here and not the young and the wild,” said the 2018 Silver Olympic winner.

“The boys are absolutely happy to be here. You can grab the joy. It’s great how motivated they are, ”said Ziesche, representative of Söderholm. “It’s a very important tournament for our association. You shouldn’t underestimate the importance. “

Since the LED crown-related season ended in March, there has been no professional gaming operation in Germany. Reindl calls the current situation a “real horror story”: It’s unclear whether LED, which is heavily dependent on viewer income, can still start a season this winter and is expected to be decided on November 19. “The consequences would be particularly dramatic for players and employees, but also for all organizations. Especially for the youngsters, that really worries me in the long run, ”said Reindl of a possible year without Premier League ice hockey.

The DEB is also feeling the consequences, as it was recently in full swing after establishing itself in the wider global elite. “We already see the recovery as halted,” Reindl said. Especially since he fought sporting director Stefan Schaidnagel and national coach Söderholm for the German Cup, which is supposed to send some kind of signal effect. “We want to use games wisely to bring the sport to life,” said forward Marcel Noebels.

On the weekend, DEL2 and the Third Class League will start playing again. After the German Cup, eight of the 14 top division clubs will start at least one preparatory tournament for a possible DEL season. “Every game in Germany is currently very important in bringing ice hockey to life in Germany. We are facing weeks of trending, ”said Noebels.

The tournament itself seems more important than any sporting victory. “Everyone wants to see ice hockey now. It’s important that there is now a push, “Söderholm said and Noebels added:” I hope this tournament goes perfectly. We want to continue with our daily life afterwards. “