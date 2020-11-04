Is Nvidia preparing a 20 GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?

A new leak claims that Nvidia has a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in its boxes that comes with 20GB of VRAM. The beauty would be in preparation for the threat posed by AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 series.

This file is interesting because we had multiple twists and turns. The new RTX 3070 and 3080 were announced for the first time, equipped with 16 and 20 GB GDDR6X. Some reports indicated that these novelties had been put on hold.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, some information (unofficial)

This case is again the target of rumors. According to a tweet from kopite7kimi, Nvidia is preparing a new gaming graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Its name places it between the current GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. The nice thing would be to identify the reference PG133-SKU15 with a GPU GA102-250-KD-A1 in the center of its mechanics. We would use a similar mechanism as the GeForce RTX 3090 with 10,496 CUDA cores while retaining certain aspects of the GeForce RTX 3080 (TGP, memory frequency). The equipment would contain around 20 GB of GDDR6X.

All of this is interesting, but it requires caution. We have no information on a release date and even less on a price. Obviously, this hypothetical GeForce RTX 3080 Ti isn’t positioned on the high end.