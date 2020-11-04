BER boss Lütke Daldrup tested negative for Corona

Berlin BER airport opens with several celebrities, including the Prime Minister of Brandenburg. Woidke has since tested positive for Corona. The test of the airport manager, Lütke Daldrup, was negative.

Schönefeld (dpa) – The corona test of the boss of the airport of the capital Engelbert Lütke Daldrup has been negative. The Berlin Brandenburg Airport company announced it on Twitter on Wednesday.

The day before, Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) had tested positive after being the guest of honor at the opening of the capital’s airport (BER) on Saturday. The test result of Berlin’s ruling mayor Michael Müller (SPD), who was also present, was still pending on Wednesday morning. Where and when Woidke became infected was initially unclear.

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) as well as Lufthansa and Easyjet airline executives Carsten Spohr and Johan Lundgren were also present. A rapid test at Scheuer was also negative on Tuesday, but he isolated himself after seeing doctors, a spokeswoman said.

Lütke Daldrup stressed on Tuesday that during the event, great care was taken to ensure that distances were maintained and that everyone wore a mask. In addition, a so-called hygiene guard was there to watch for faults.