Germany looks with concern at US elections

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) reacted with concern to the so far unclear outcome of the US presidential election.

The “battle for the legitimacy of the result” is now engaged, she said Wednesday in the “morning magazine” of the ZDF. “It’s a very explosive situation.” Experts have rightly warned of a constitutional crisis in the United States. “And that’s something that must certainly be of great concern to us as a whole.”

Earlier, Trump had declared himself the winner and announced that he wanted the US Supreme Court to stop a new vote count.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for all votes in the US presidential election to be counted. The elections should “take place in full”, so that the vote of each citizen can influence the result, said the politician of the SPD.

Scholz said developments in the United States are an opportunity to insist that Europe develop its own strength. “So it’s about European sovereignty when we discuss future policy.” A rules-based world order is the basis for the successful development of every nation. “That is why it is at this very moment, also on this occasion, that we are making Europe strong”, declared the Federal Minister of Finance.

The announcement by US President Trump to stop the vote count in US elections, SPD politician Ralf Stegner severely condemned. Stegner wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that anyone who wants to suppress mail-in votes received on time so as not to lose leadership in certain states when the tally is over is a charlatan.

Juso President Kevin Kühnert described Trump’s Twitter announcement as an “attack on democratic elections.” This should be the center of the debate – not the fact that Trump has already declared himself the winner. Trump announced his victory on Wednesday in the ongoing count and said he would go to the United States Supreme Court to stop another vote count. US media have yet to predict a winner. Legally, Trump’s declaration of victory has no effect.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) hopes that relations between Europeans and Americans will improve again after the US presidential election. The transatlantic relationship – whoever wins – “has been put in order,” Maas said of the ARD. “We need each other.”

Due to US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy over the past four years, the leader of the SPD parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich, is calling for a stronger decoupling of Europe from the United States.

“There are voices in Europe to be taken seriously that we need to dissociate ourselves further, including from what is happening in the United States. And I’m one of those voices, ”Mützenich told ARD. The fear that the United States might leave NATO will remain if Trump wins the election. “You have to take it seriously.”

The partnership “no longer worked” under US President Donald Trump, Maas said. There were always new crises and conflicts, but none were resolved. “This is not a good development for all of us and not for the United States either,” said the SPD politician.

Despite this assessment, Maas made no commitments to Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden. It would be an “illusion” to believe that under an American president Biden, everything would go as the Europeans would like it to be. Even under Biden, Europe had to adapt to the fact that it would have to take more care of its own security interests. The minister assumes that Biden will also focus more on the Pacific region in terms of foreign policy, that is, especially on China. So if the United States pulls out of Africa, for example, Europe will have to take more responsibility here.

Atlantik-Brücke President Sigmar Gabriel has warned of a foreign policy vacuum following an unclear election result in the United States. If the United States were occupied by itself for months on end and without clear leadership, that would be a “huge problem,” the former SPD boss said in the ZDF “morning magazine” on Wednesday. “It will appeal to those who want to fill the void. They are China, Russia, Turkey. “

Unfortunately, Europe is too weak to do this, said Gabriel. It would be very difficult for the world if a nation as large as the United States failed in practice. He spoke of challenges such as preventing the corona pandemic or the spread of nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Green Leader Annalena Baerbock called for patience with the outcome of the US election. “Of course you have a feeling of unease in the next few hours,” Baerbock said in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. However, democracy needs patience in these difficult and uncertain times. It is now important that American institutions do their job and ensure “that the last postal vote is also counted”.

The past four years under President Trump have been “tough” for the United States, Baerbock said. She underlined: “It is a democratic choice that the Americans decide”.

It is important that Europe speaks with one voice in the future, stressed Baerbock. In the future, there should no longer be any German-transatlantic or Franco-transatlantic relations, “they must be Euro-transatlantic relations”.

Leftist leader Bernd Riexinger sees US President Trump’s initial reaction to the interim election results as an attack on democracy. “Trump has expressed his entire tenure over his contempt for democracy. His claim that Democrats want to steal the election and his prematurely announced victory is yet another attack on the democratic system, ”Riexinger said.

FDP leader Christian Lindner was appalled. “It is a very critical situation, I would like to say a dismaying situation,” Lindner told ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. “Everything that would have been heard in recent days has been tragically confirmed.” This heralds a “dramatic conflict situation” in American democracy. This could have unforeseeable consequences for the United States, but also for the rest of the world. “Of course, a situation arises where the United States cannot act internationally at all. They are only concerned with themselves. “

The president of the industry, Dieter Kempf, fears a worsening of the situation in the face of the shaky game of the US presidential election. “Confidence in American democracy is also extremely important for business,” Kempf said. “That is why our top priority is that all votes are counted and that the legitimate winner is chosen.”

A prolonged period of uncertainty would hurt business confidence in the future. “We very much hope that the situation in the United States does not degenerate and that everyone will keep a cool head.” The United States is one of Germany’s main trading partners.