Galaxy S21: Samsung could sell handsets with wireless headsets in the box, rumored to be

As we know, Samsung may anticipate the launch of the Galaxy S21 family for January of next year. In addition, there is a big discussion around the South Korean strategy regarding the accessories that will be offered to users in the smartphone box.

That’s because Apple has done away with the headphones and charger, something that can be copied by other manufacturers. However, as much as some sources point out that Samsung can follow suit, new rumors indicate that the company may be going a very different path.

This is because there are chances that Samsung will offer wireless headphones in the Galaxy S21 family box. The information was revealed by the South Korean media, and we are probably talking about the Galaxy Buds Beyond models.

For those who don’t remember, the Galaxy Buds Beyond are the successors of the current Buds Plus. Samsung has already applied for trademark registration in Europe and other regions, and the inclusion of these headphones in the Galaxy S21 family box could be unprecedented in the smartphone market.

Since the Galaxy S8, Samsung has sold its flagship smartphones with AKG certified headsets. In recent years, the South Korean has started to launch these phones in conjunction with wireless headsets, which were offered at a discounted price on pre-orders. Now the company can simply include the devices in the device box.

Of course, this can have consequences, and the main one is a possible price adjustment. However, with Samsung not commenting on the leaks, it’s still unclear if that’s really the South Korean automaker’s business strategy.

Do you think the wireless headphones in the box can grab the attention of the Galaxy S21 line? Tell us your opinion in the comments.