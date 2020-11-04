Online extremism in Halle trial again at center stage

Magdeburg (dpa) – The attack on Halle was not prepared in a series of assize conspiracies, but from a children’s room via the internet.

During the trial of the right-wing terrorist attack, many questions have so far remained unanswered about the extremist online scene, which is said to have inspired the defendants to attack and allow them to manufacture weapons. Karolin Schwarz should now answer these questions. Today the journalist and author (“Hate Warriors: The New Global Right-Wing Extremism”) is invited as an expert in the Halle trial.

On October 9, 2019, a terrorist attempted to kill 51 people who were celebrating Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday in the synagogue in Halle. The man stranded at the door, then shot a 40-year-old passer-by and later a 20-year-old in a kebab and injured others. German Stephan Balliet, 28, confessed to the crimes and justified them with anti-Semitic and racist conspiracy theories. The trial has been taking place at the Naumburg Higher Regional Court since July and is taking place in Magdeburg for reasons of space.

Witnesses and experts had described the accused as an introverted stranger during the 18-day trial. Outside of his family, the uneducated and unemployed bachelor has had almost nothing but online contact with the outside world since his youth – and probably rarely with the same people there for a long time, as has forensic psychiatrist Norbert Leygraf declared in court on Tuesday. The 28-year-old had lived in his nursery for years without any permanent occupation.

The 28-year-old is said to have radicalized mainly through computer games that glorify war and weapons and through special internet forums such as the so-called Imageboard 4chan. Interviewing responsible BKA investigators in August revealed that German authorities had neither further investigated the games nor observed and documented reactions to the attack in relevant internet forums. Karolin Schwarz, who had been researching the scene for a long time, had done just that and had therefore been proposed as an expert by the secondary prosecution.

Several lawyers for the survivors of the attack had said that the accused could be an isolated perpetrator in the legal sense of the term, but that he had by no means acted “in a vacuum”. Jakob Guhl, who studies online extremism at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue in London, sees it the same way. “He is clearly part of a global far-right community,” said Guhl of the dpa. “He sees himself as part of a global white movement, not primarily a German.”

Otherwise, the online circles the assassin referred to would differ significantly from mainstream ideas about right-wing extremist groups, Guhl said. “It’s a very curious mix of youth culture, comics, irony, allusions to video games and cross-border humor, which over time has mixed with far-right ideas. , hostility towards women, Muslims and Jews. “

Even the Christchurch assassin, whom the accused describes as a role model, referred to right-wing extremist platforms in his act. Like him, the Halle terrorist had filmed his crime with a helmet camera and broadcast the crime live on the internet and justified the crime in an inhuman online pamphlet.