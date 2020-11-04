Argentina General Insurance Market Report- Growth, Insights, Emerging Trends, Industry Analysis, Size to 2026

ReportsnReports added Argentina General Insurance Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Argentina General Insurance Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Argentina General Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Federacion Patronal Seguros SA

Prevención Aseguradora de Riesgos del Trabajo SA

Provincia Aseguradora de Riesgos del Trabajo SA

Caja de Seguros SA

Sancor Cooperativa de Seguros Limitada

Seguros Bernardino Rivadavia Cooperativa Limitada

San Cristóbal Sociedad Mutual de Seguros Generales

La Segunda Cooperativa Limitada de Seguros Generales

Galeno Aseguradora de Riesgos del Trabajo SA

Experta Aseguradora de Riesgos del Trabajo SA

Argentina General Insurance Market Report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Argentine general insurance segment. This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Argentine general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Argentine economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights-

– Key insights and dynamics of the Argentine general insurance industry.

– Comparison of Argentine general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

– A comprehensive overview of the Argentine economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– Argentine insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Argentine general insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.

Scope of this Report-

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Argentina –

– It provides historical values for the Argentine general insurance segment for the reports 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Argentine general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Argentina, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Argentine general insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Argentine general insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

GlobalData Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Key Lines of Business

Consumer Segments and Profitability

Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 6 Key Trends by Line of Business- Retail and Commercial

Lines of Business

By Consumer Segment

Commercial Line of Business

Retail Line of Business

Chapter 7 Key Lines of Business

– Trend and Market Share

-Property Insurance

-Motor Insurance

-Liability Insurance

-Financial Lines Insurance

-Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

-Miscellaneous Insurance

Chapter 8 Distribution Overview

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 11 Insurtech

Chapter 12 Consumer Insight Survey

Chapter 13 Appendix