Maradona taken to hospital for tests

La Plata (AP) – Days after his 60th birthday, Argentine football legend Diego Maradona was rushed to hospital.

“It was a somewhat difficult week emotionally for him. It was under a lot of pressure. It hurt him mentally, ”his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque told TyC Sports television on Monday. Tests are currently underway at the Ipensa sanatorium in La Plata. Maradona had recently eaten badly. He should now stay in the clinic until he is better, Luque said.

On her birthday, Friday, Maradona already looked battered. Before his club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata’s first game after the Corona break, he came to the stadium briefly to receive congratulations and gifts. However, he had to be supported by two companions while walking. The 1986 world champion watched the game from home on the advice of his doctor.