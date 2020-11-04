Ajax coach Ten Hag: “Is it still fair play?”

Amsterdam (AP) – Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag has complained that some of his professionals have not been allowed to enter Denmark for the Champions League game at FC Midtjylland due to different Corona rules in European countries.

“Is this still fair play, or is it in the direction of distorting competition?” Asked the Dutchman, according to “De Telegraaf”, at the press conference before the match Tuesday.

Ajax only have 17 players available before the game, as the best Dutch club announced on Monday. The club have not given the reasons for his absence, according to “De Telegraaf” eleven players have reportedly tested positive for the corona virus.

Ten Hag complained about the inconsistent handling of corona test results in Europe. According to the coach, the players should be used in the Netherlands. “We are playing in a European competition. However, European countries have different rules for Corona. It’s strange and in fact not fair play, ”said the 50-year-old coach.

Ten Hag admitted that he “would not deal with individual cases for data protection reasons”. Health comes first. “Affected players are in good health as long as they have no symptoms or complaints.”