🔎 Crohn’s Disease Definitions and Explanations

introduction

International classification

Diseases ICD-10: K50

Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the whole (in set theory, a set intuitively denotes a collection of objects (the elements of the set), “a multitude that can …) of the digestive tract.” Suspected autoimmunity in nature.

Historical

The disease (disease is an alteration in the functions or health of a living organism, animal, or plant.) Was discovered in the United States in 1932 by Dr. Burrill Bernard Crohn (1884-1983), digestive surgeon, well described at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York (New York, in English New York City (officially City of New York) to distinguish it from the state of New York, is the capital of United States, it has..).

In 1993 a mouse was described (the term mouse is an ambiguous native name, which for French-speaking people can mainly refer to the common species Mus musculus, also known as domestic animal or …) that has a mutation in the gene (a gene is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence that specifies the synthesis of a polypeptide chain or a functional ribonucleic acid (RNA). We can also …) Interleukin-2 and that has digestive manifestations similar to Crohn’s disease (Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the whole Digestive tract in which autoimmunity is suspected.), Whereby the first animal model (an animal (from Latin animus, spirit or life principle) is a heterotrophic organism according to the classical classification, …) of a disease.

causes

They are still largely unknown. The latest hypotheses suggest that there are at least 32 genetic risk factors (several potentially responsible genes have been identified, most notably NOD2 (CARD15), an environmental trigger (bacteria?), And the occurrence of an uncontrolled inflammatory cascade.

It is a multifactorial disease in the same way as ulcerative colitis (Ulcerative Colitis (UC) or Ulcerative Colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that affects the distal end of the digestive tract, i.e. – say the colon and rectum (which .. .) or rheumatoid arthritis (rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is the most common cause of rheumatoid arthritis.), other related diseases.

Epidemiology

The incidence of Crohn’s disease is on the order of about 6 cases per 100,000 people and the prevalence is about 140 per 100,000 people. Crohn’s disease remains a rare disease (rare diseases or orphan diseases are diseases whose prevalence is low according to national definitions between 1/1000 and 1/200000. So far …). It preferentially affects adolescents and young adults, with most diagnoses being made between the ages of 15 and 40. However, small children and the elderly can also be affected. The number (the concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the article “Grammatical Number”) of patients affected in France in 2005 is estimated at 60,000.

The economic cost is significant, as it is estimated at nearly € 3 billion a year in Great Britain, an island on the northwest coast of continental Europe. It represents most of the territory of the United Kingdom. In its political sense …), land (land comes from the Latin pagus, which denotes a territorial and tribal subdivision of limited extent (on the order of a few hundred square kilometers)). , Subdivision of civitas …) with 90,000 patients affected by this disease.

diagnosis

Endoscopy

Endoscopic image of a patient’s colon (in medicine, the term patient commonly refers to someone receiving or being treated with medical help) with the disease.

The direct visualization of lesions through colonoscopy (colonoscopy or colonoscopy is the visual examination of the colon through a probe called a colonoscope. It is a digestive endoscopy that allows exploration of the rectum and …) Capital (One capital (from the Latin caput, capitis, tête) is a city in which the powers sit, or a city that has priority in a social, cultural, economic or sporting area, in this case we also speak of …) for confirm the diagnosis. The seizures are generally diffuse and discontinuous, the contours blurred. The affected areas are typically the large intestine (The large intestine, also known as the “large intestine”, runs from the appendix to the rectum and forms the terminal part of the intestine, which is part of the digestive system. It follows the ileum in the rectum. Height of the valve …) and the last few inches of the ileum (this is called “Crohn’s ileitis”). The lesions encountered are ulcerations, often aphthoid or deep. They can appear in the form of real cracks in the mucous membrane (mucous membranes (from Latin mucus) are thin layers of tissue of ectodermal origin made up of epithelial cells and underlying connective tissue, called chorion, that lines the cavities opened for …).

With digestive mucosal biopsies, the presence of an epithelial granuloma is a strong argument in the diagnosis of the disease (edema and lymphoplasmatocytic infiltrate, large and fissular ulcers, abscess (an abscess is a local accumulation of pus after necrosis). In a newly formed cavity, a superficial abscess can show symptoms such as redness, pain …) cryptic).

Video capsule

The video capsule is a small camera (The term camera comes from the Latin: Chamber for photo chamber. It refers to a moving camera for cinema, television or video.) Video (The video comprises the whole of techniques, technology, recording and return animated images, accompanied or not by sound, on a pad adapted to the electronics and not …) that the patients swallow and record the images of the digestive tract. Its main advantage is the visualization of the intestine (The intestine is the part of the digestive system that extends from the outlet of the stomach to the anus. In humans and most …) Small intestine (La Hagel is a type of precipitate that occurs in particularly strong thunderstorms when the air is very humid and there are updrafts …), which are not accessible for endoscopy.

Enteroscopy

You can also explore the small intestine with an enteroscope (double balloon or single balloon). This is an endoscope that is longer than a colonoscope, and its progression is facilitated by an inflatable balloon overtube. Its advantage over the video capsule is the ability to intervene in the lesion and precisely determine the localization.

radiology

The absorption of a liquid (The liquid phase is a state of matter. In this form, matter is easily deformable, but difficult to compress.) Radio-opaque enables the digestive tract to be visualized. This test is useful for examining areas that are not visible by endoscopy (especially the small intestine). It enables the detection of possible stenoses (strictures), fistulas (a fistula is an abnormal connection from one cavity to another during a pathological evolutionary process. It differs from misalignments of organs or …), but should be avoided in severe outbreaks.

The scanner (a scanner or scan digitizer corresponds to the English term scanner, which comes from the English verb scannen, which means “to scan” in …) can be helpful in diagnosing, especially if fistulas are present.