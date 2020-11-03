Under Windows 10, Microsoft confirms the “Certificates” error

Microsoft confirms that Windows 10 is the victim of a new bug. For now, the only way to fix the problem is to revert to an earlier version of the operating system.

The software giant announces that certificates can disappear after an upgrade. Unequivocally installing a newer version of Windows 10 can cause this malfunction. However, the case is a little more complex.

The problem is due to the latest cumulative updates released by the company. In detail, these are the updates for September 2020 and later. In this context, the system and user certificates can be lost. Microsoft explains

“System and user certificates can be lost when upgrading a device from Windows 10 v1809 or later to the latest versions of Windows 10. This issue affects devices or cumulative updates dated September 16th were installed. It can occur when upgrading to a newer version of the operating system on which the updates were not released on October 13, 2020 or later. This occurs when the update is carried out via an outdated channel or medium via an administrative tool such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager is deployed, including using outdated physical media or ISO images that do not have the latest updates. “”

Note that this error does not occur when using Windows Update or Windows Update for Business. The explanation is simple. These two channels ensure that the latest cumulative update is installed. It automatically includes all previously released and the latest fixes.

Windows 10 and the certificate error

The problem also affects all versions of Windows 10

Windows 10 v1903, v1909, v2004 and v20H2 Windows Server v1903, v1909, v2004 and v20H2

Microsoft says its teams are working on a fix. There is currently no workaround. The only way to fix this error is to go back to the previous version of Windows 10.

This only works if the option is still available. Depending on the setting, this option for rolling back to the previous version of Windows 10 is only active for the first 10 or 30 days after an upgrade.

No timetable has been given for the release of the patch.