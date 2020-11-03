This is the study many have been waiting for, but it will come as no surprise: Ideological divisions in the United States may be linked to places where the pandemic has receded … and where it has claimed more lives.



If a telephone (the telephone is a communication system that was originally developed to transmit the human voice) cannot reveal the political affiliation of its owner, it can at least reveal whether he lives in a bluer rural district (blue) (from the old High German “blao “= brilliant) is one of the three basic colors. Their wavelength is roughly between 446 and 520 nm. They …) or more red (the color red reacts to different definitions according to the chromatic system used.). Researchers in psychology and medicine (medicine (from the Latin medicus, “what heals”)) study the science and practice (art) that studies the organization of the human body (anatomy) and its normal functioning. (Physiology) and …) from three American universities show from the data (In Information Technology (IT)) that data is a basic description of a transaction, which is often coded for business, event, etc.) Geolocation (Geolocation is a process for Positioning an object (a person, information, …) on a plan or map using its geographical coordinates.) From 15 million phones, of which in the counties that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 between the beginning of March and 14.5% less social distancing was noted at the end of May 2020. Here, social distancing is taken in the sense (SENS (Strategies for Engineered Negligible Senescence) is a scientific project that aims at the radical extension of human life expectancy. Through a progressive development …) broad: the number (The concept of the number in the Linguistics is covered in the article “Grammatical Number”.) From contact with other people, but also the fact of going (or not)) in “non-essential businesses” like restaurants.

Partisan membership was even the most important factor, more than the number of COVID cases in the county, density (The density or relative density of a body is the ratio of its density to the density of a body. Body as …) demographic, income, Age or ethnic group taken.

The country (country comes from the Latin pagus, which denotes a territorial and tribal subdivision of limited dimensions (on the order of a few hundred km²), subdivision of civitas …) is divided into 3000 administrative districts. The research (scientific research primarily refers to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. In the broader sense …) was published on November 2nd in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

It is no secret that political partisanship “has increased (the word world can mean :)” in the United States and around the world, the researchers write in their introduction. But the pandemic (a pandemic (from ancient Greek πᾶν / pãn (all) and δῆμος / dễmos (people)) is an epidemic that affects an extraordinary part …) provided the opportunity to measure how far this “group identity” goes can go: “Could an international crisis with the risk of significant death (life is the name) 🙂 and a protracted economic crisis bring people together in an impartial manner?” Asking the question apparently meant answering it.

In their defense, the majority of people exercised a certain reluctance: Compared to the time before March 2020, we determined that spring (from the Latin primus first and tense, time, this season marks the beginning of) of the year) is one of the four seasons of the temperate zones, …) an average decrease (the average is a statistical measure that characterizes the elements of a set of sets: it expresses the magnitude that …) travels of 21% and an average decrease of 31% for visits to non-essential companies. But the more County’s preferred Trump in 2016, the smaller the decline. “For every 1% increase in Donald Trump’s vote over Hillary Clinton,” the decrease in movements is 0.11% from the average and the decrease in visits to stores is 0.13%.

Media consumption may also have played a role: we seem to observe a correlation between the listening level (on a sailboat, a leaf is a rope used to adjust the angle of the sail with respect to the longitudinal axis of the sailboat and, consequently, the angle of incidence of the wind on the sail. There’s …) by Fox News County (NeWS is a window system designed by James Gosling (who contributed to Java) and introduced by Sun Microsystems in the late 1980s was unsuccessful but deserves attention. ..) and the degree of social distancing (an observation (observation is the act of carefully monitoring phenomena without the desire to modify them) at the, using appropriate research and study means. The …) made by the research team as not being the first to recognize this).

In the end, the toll could turn out to be high: Because this partisan line can also be associated with a higher infection rate: The districts that voted the most for Trump in 2016 “recorded an infection rate on average 0.59% higher than the average” between late March and late May. The proof has to wait a few months (the month (from lat. Mensis “month” and earlier in plur. “Menstrues”) is an arbitrary period of time.) But it is likely that in addition to how z leads to a higher difference Mortality rate.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!