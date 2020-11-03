Meli Air: Mercado Livre has its own aircraft fleet in Brazil

The free market launched its own fleet of planes in Brazil this week. Entitled Meli Air, it consists of four planes, which are controlled by different airlines.

The intention of the e-commerce and financial services platform is to reduce the delivery times of orders across the country. Another objective is to increase the capacity of the consignments which reach the consumer within a day. The latter case applies to goods departing from São Paulo and Bahia, where the company has distribution centers.

The company intends to invest a total of 4 billion US dollars in the Brazilian market, still in this year 2020, with plans for a larger amount for 2021. But this amount will not be intended only for the fleet Aerial. It will also be used to open new distribution and cross-docking centers, in addition to initiatives aimed at reducing delivery times and costs.

The free market has partnered with Brazilian airlines since 2019, which has contributed to strong demand this year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to an Ebit / Nielsen survey, there was a 47% increase in online sales revenue in the country in the first half of 2020, amounting to 38.8 billion reais for a total of 90 , 8 million orders over the period. .

The peak occurred between April 5 and June 28, when more restrictive traffic measures were taken in cities affected by Covid-19.

