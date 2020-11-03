PSG at RB Leipzig without world champion Mbappé

Sports

Leipzig (AP) – Paris Saint-Germain will have to do without world football champion Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League this Wednesday (9 p.m. / DAZN) at RB Leipzig.

The forward, who scored 2-0 from a penalty kick in the 3-0 victory at Nantes last Saturday, is sidelined with Achilles tendon problems and did not make the trip to Leipzig. This was announced by the club of PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Previously, Neymar had to cancel the champions of the series of France. The Brazilian star will not return until after the international break due to adductor issues. The same is planned for Julian Draxler, Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi.

