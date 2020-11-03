Pressure against PSG: Nagelsmann wants to look good with a victory

After the gossip in Manchester, we talked more about the outfit of Leipzig coach Nagelsmann than about the game. Faced with the heavily decimated Parisian team, his team must now deliver an attractive match.

Leipzig (dpa) – From a purely visual point of view, Julian Nagelsmann clearly won his first major duel with Professor Thomas Tuchel.

While the RB Leipzig coach stood on the sidelines of the Champions League semi-finals in an extroverted patterned suit, his colleague at Paris Saint-Germain limited himself to the simple, dark combination of pants and of a sweater. On the pitch, the game has clearly gone to Tuchel and Paris – and before they meet again on Wednesday (9 p.m. / DAZN), Nagelsmann is electrified.

Winning one of the games against Paris is a must, “if we want to advance to the group stage”, stressed Nagelsmann, who has already taken the first steps as a coach in Augsburg as an analyst for Tuchel. Ahead of the renewed meeting, the 33-year-old spoke of the mega-pressure that would already be felt in the event of another defeat. After two matches in Group H, Leipzig and Paris won against outsider Istanbul Basaksehir and lost to Manchester United in statistics. The duels with PSG should therefore be the most decisive for a place in the round of 16.

The fact that Paris will arrive without the injured superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé and Julian Draxler, they should have registered with relief in Leipzig. Because shortly after half of the demanding seven-game 22-day schedule, the Nail Men seemingly run out of steam. Manchester United’s 0: 5 attrition was followed by a 0: 1 in Gladbach and therefore the loss of the league lead in the Bundesliga. Above all, the lack of a goal is a source of concern. Under Nagelsmann, Leipzig had never played two games in a row without a goal of its own.

“There are a lot of games, we have a lot of injuries,” Nagelsmann said. However, this does not explain the missing objectives. Because in terms of personnel, the failures of Lukas Klostermann, Nordi Mukiele and Konrad Laimer are more on the defensive. On the offensive, it has recently become increasingly clear that the departures of Timo Werner and Patrik Schick cannot yet be fully compensated under increasing stress.

Much rests on the shoulders of technically strong midfield trio Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku. For the latter, the duel with Paris is also the one with a shattered dream. The 22-year-old comes from the youth of PSG and once wanted to make club history as captain. Instead, he came to so few missions under Tuchel that he was transferred to Leipzig.

In retrospect, it was definitely the right decision. Against his ex-club, Nkunku feels well prepared thanks to the 0: 3 in the semi-finals of the premier class. “We now know how Paris plays and what it feels like to be on the pitch against them. This is an opportunity to make amends, ”said the Frenchman to the“ kicker ”. The fashionable duel on the sidelines should easily win Nagelsmann again.