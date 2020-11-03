S10 Lite vs Mi 10 Lite: which is the best “cheap” top, Samsung or Xiaomi? | Comparative

With the absurd increase in the prices of high-end cellphones, the search for Lite versions is increasing, resulting in some drops to provide better cost-benefit ratio. Samsung’s most popular is the S10 Lite, which has fallen in Brazilians’ taste for having a balanced package without charging a fortune. But is it a better buy than Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Lite? Let’s take a look at this.

Comparative index

Android 05 release

Samsung 01 March

Design

Xiaomi mi 10 lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The first point that manufacturers are saving in the Lite versions of their top of the range is the finish. The S10 Lite loses the glass back of the rest of the family in favor of sporty plastic. In the Mi 10 Lite we have a glass back, but the sides are plastic.

In terms of design, we have a difference in the notch approach. Xiaomi has gone for the classic drop format, while Samsung has adopted a hole in the screen. The S10 Lite has thinner edges, which makes it slightly more compact, while still being lighter. The Mi 10 Lite has more advanced protection against scratches and drops thanks to Gorilla Glass 5.

Each can be found in three color options. The galaxy has an iridescent effect, while the rival relies on glossy paint. The rear cameras are organized in a bouncy block, being larger in the S10 Lite, although the Korean model has one camera less.

The Galaxy has a microSD slot and the Mi 10 Lite comes with a P2 input, what is most important to you? In terms of connectivity technologies, the Chinese model has an advantage because it has the latest Bluetooth, 5G and infrared transmitter.

We started the comparison with the first point for the Mi 10 Lite.

Multimedia and software

Screen and sound





Xiaomi has invested in a good AMOLED display for the Mi 10 Lite, but not enough to overcome the Super AMOLED Plus of the S10 Lite. The Galaxy’s screen achieves brighter brightness and better color reproduction, but both have infinite contrast with perfect black and a wide viewing angle. HDR10 is also supported on both, which guarantees you to enjoy HDR videos on YouTube and streaming services.

The sound part is disappointing due to the lack of stereo sound. The Galaxy delivers more power, but abuses the treble for it. Not that the Mi 10 Lite offers balanced sound reproduction, but it is possible to notice a slightly more full-bodied sound. Anyway, none are suitable for listening to music. At least the S10 Lite comes with a headset that helps resolve the speaker limitation.

We give a sound link and an extra point to the S10 Lite per screen.

Software





Both have Android 10. Samsung has bet on One UI, an interface as feature-rich as Xiaomi’s MIUI, but one that responds better and doesn’t continue to kill background apps to boost battery life.

The Mi 10 Lite has some cool features you won’t find on the Galaxy, like the remote control app, but there are others like the Always on Display customization to flash the edges of the screen. when you receive a notification.

A big plus for some is the guarantee of three Android updates. While the S10 Lite will reach robot version 13, the Mi 10 Lite will barely go 12.

Point to the Galaxy in the software.

Performance

Here’s the first big difference between the two: Qualcomm’s hardware. Xiaomi chose the Snapdragon 765G, which is an intermediate solution with 5G connectivity. Samsung bet on the Snapdragon 855, which despite its 4G has more firepower. And that was clear in our speed test, with the Galaxy being almost 1 minute faster in multitasking.

In the benchmarks, we also have an easy victory for Samsung. The Snapdragon 855 reaches higher numbers and in the case of AnTuTu it exceeds 100,000 points of difference. And which is better for gaming? It doesn’t matter. All of the games we tested performed with maximum quality on both. In PUBG it was even possible to get close to 60 fps in the S10 Lite, but when the phone heats up, the fluidity drops to the Mi 10 Lite’s level.

The Galaxy takes stock of performance.

Drums

Xiaomi is generally more generous in battery with its mobile phones, but here is the Galaxy which has the largest capacity with 4500 mAh against 4160 mAh. In our tests, this resulted in an additional 3 hours of battery life for the Samsung side, which gives a difference of 15%. What matters most is that they both provide the battery for a full day of use.

However, the Galaxy’s battery not only lasts longer but also recharges faster, taking 20 minutes less to go from 0 to 100%.

With this we are doubling down on the S10 Lite.

Cameras

The Mi 10 Lite has an additional camera, dedicated to background blur. The main sensor of both has 48 MP, but the quality of the photo capture is not the same. The Mi 10 Lite enjoys sharper images and better color registration. It’s also better to take night shots with clearer photos and less noise, not to mention its more efficient night mode.

The S10 Lite’s ultra-wide camera takes better photos, but suffers from more aggressive distortion in the corners of images. The Mi 10 Lite’s macro camera has the advantage of offering autofocus, which reduces the macro limitation of the S10 Lite of always having to be 2 inches from what to shoot. And while it doesn’t have a dedicated blur camera, Samsung’s phone doesn’t look lousy near its rival.

Mi 10 Lite takes over the rear cameras.

Photos taken with the Mi 10 Lite

The Galaxy has a front camera with twice the resolution, but don’t expect twice the sharpness in selfies. During the day both images record with similar quality, but by nightfall this is where the Mi 10 Lite shows itself superior, even with a smaller focal aperture. You can even resort to night mode on the Galaxy, but you’ll end up with grainy selfies. Both have good background blur with portrait mode.

And one more point for the Mi 10 Lite on the camera.

Photos taken with the Galaxy S10 Lite

Who has the best camcorder? Both record in 4K, but the Galaxy lets you shoot at 60 fps at this resolution. In Mi 10 Lite you will have to downscale to Full HD and with that you will have slower focus. The Galaxy has better stabilization and better audio capture, but the Xiaomi is superior in sharpness, especially indoors and at night. Another advantage of the Mi 10 Lite is that it allows you to shoot in slow motion from the front.

We attach the camcorder.

Price

The Mi 10 Lite hasn’t officially launched here, so if you decide to go from Xiaomi, you’ll have to buy it through the gray market at around R $ 3,000, which is almost R $ 1,000 more than what you pay. currently for the S10 Lite. It is possible to import through TudoCelular partner stores, such as Banggood, which is much more affordable than Samsung’s rival, but there is still a need to factor in taxes and other import charges.

The Galaxy S10 Lite ends up offering better value for money.

Xiaomi mi 10 lite

Compare

8.9 Material

8.8 Cost-benefit

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Compare

Finished

The Mi 10 Lite is an interesting phone, but the S10 Lite offers a better overall overall and is easier to find in the domestic market. The Samsung model has a better screen, more powerful sound, a three-year update warranty, better performance, longer battery life, and movies with superior stabilization.

The Chinese model stands out for its 5G and its best set of cameras for photos and videos. Is it worth importing? Well, it’s up to you, but for the most part, the S10 Lite will be a better buy.

RESULT

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: 8 POINTS

Superior screen More powerful sound More scalable system Better performance Longer battery life Less recharging times Movies with better stabilization and better sound Better cost-benefit ratio

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: 5 POINTS

More complete and with 5G More balanced sound Better set of cameras Best selfies at night Movies more clearly

(updated November 3, 2020 at 6:14 p.m.)