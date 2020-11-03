Exclusive: Most Motorola Edge users see 5G as one of the main differentiators

The presence of 5G technology is one of the big strengths for most Motorola Edge users. This is indicated by an internal satisfaction survey of Motorola, of which the main data TudoCelular had exclusive access.

According to the survey, 57% of mobile phone consumers who rated the product the best consider 5G to be one of the main differentials of the device. In other words, more than half of owners who liked the device have this feature as their approval factor.

Performance leads

The study presented the performance / processor element as the highest rated element. Overall, 75% of product owners are satisfied with the performance of the device.

For Motorola, the number represents an advantage in terms of the speed received by the customer, when purchasing a device with a chipset that supports 5G – although availability has been limited so far.

5G DSS in Brazil

In a conversation between TudoCelular and Motorola Product Manager Thiago Masuchette, the executive highlighted the progress of DSS 5G in Brazil. Networks with the technology, he said, are faster than when they arrived and continue to expand, now that three of the country’s major operators are embracing the idea.

Claro was the pioneer in bringing this way of offering the fifth generation mobile network to the country, with the arrival of Motorola Edge. Coverage has started in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, but the intention is to reach 12 municipalities by the end of this year 2020.

Secondly, TIM and Vivo joined the idea. The first announced the activation in three Brazilian cities for September: Bento Gonçalves (RS), Itajubá (MG) and Três Lagoas (MS).

The operator belonging to the Telefônica group made available at eight sites: São Paulo (regions of Av. Paulista, Vila Olímpia and Berrini); Brasília (areas of the Eixo Monumental, Esplanada do Ministérios and shopping centers); Belo Horizonte (Savassi and Afonso Pena regions); Salvador (regions of Pituba and Itaigara); Rio de Janeiro (Copacabana, Ipanema and Leblon); Goiânia (central region of the city); Curitiba (Civic Center / Alto da Glória and Batel / Água Verde regions); Porto Alegre (regions of Moinhos de Vento, Av. Carlos Gomes and Shopping Iguatemi).

What is 5G DSS?

Highlighted by Motorola at the time of the auction of frequencies intended exclusively for the fifth generation mobile network, 5G DSS consists of what is called dynamic spectrum sharing.

In practice, providers use the same frequencies as those already used for 4G in the supply of 5G. Although not reaching the speeds expected of the technology, the feature already allows an increase in internet speed and gets more coverage in closed places or further away from antennas.

Mobile updates

Masuchette has always been asked by TudoCelular about updates to Motorola smartphones and whether the company plans to follow Samsung’s new model of releasing three years of updates.

The product manager stressed that the company does not yet have a position on this subject, but that it is studying the next steps. He also recalled that at the start of the Moto G range, the brand was the first to update its devices.

