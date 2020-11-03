Microsoft wants to stream games from Xbox to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

In an interview with GameReactor, Microsoft’s Xbox division chief Phil Spencer revealed the interest of Xbox Cloud Streaming in reaching beyond mobile devices and reaching the gaming audience, even on platforms. competing forms.

Formerly known as Project xCloud, the current Xbox Cloud Streaming allows Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play any of over 100 subscription platform games on any Android smartphone, but there are still limitations on iOS due to Apple’s own restriction.

The executive said he loves Nintendo Switch and PlayStation: “Honestly I think they’ve done a great job being part of the industry. I don’t know what the next big user group will be for us. [depois do PC e Android], but we can be open to these discussions. “

Spencer also said that after Xbox, Cloud Streaming is focusing on the PC “because there are so many gamers in the world who don’t have an Xbox that we could reach,” the launch on mobile devices being the second priority “because there are a billion Android phones on the planet” and that “is significantly bigger than any console base.”

“There are smart TVs, Chromebooks, FireTVs,” Spencer said in the same interview. [sobre levar o Xbox Cloud Streaming para tais plataformas]. “

It’s completely understandable that with Cloud Screaming, Microsoft is trying to reach as many users as possible. To do this, just make sure that the app is developed for all desirable platforms and that it does not affect the terms of stores of other companies.

As of now, we still don’t know when and if the Xbox cloud gaming subscription service will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, and although there has already been a rumor about the platform’s arrival. on the Switch, there aren’t many guarantees currently.