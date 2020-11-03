Megapix news this week [03/11/20]

The week has barely started and we already have a large list of movies and series that are reaching various streaming services or that will be shown on some pay TV channels in Brazil over the coming days and weeks.

We’ve already seen, for example, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November. In addition, the program of the week on the Telecine channels has also been released and will feature great productions in its schedule.

Now is the time to find out which movies will be able to be watched on Megapix over the next few days.

The channel’s programming begins Thursday with a special screening of three films from the “Pânico no Lago” franchise. In addition, the channel will broadcast, on Sunday, a marathon with the five films of “Duro de Matar” in the sequence. And to end the week, the special “One against all” will show The Force On Alert 2, John Wick – Back to the Game and Blood Inheritance on Tuesday, November 10.

Discover the main highlights of the coming days on Megapix, a channel already included in the main pay TV packages in Brazil.

Panic at the lake at 8:50 p.m.

A monstrous crocodile spreads terror in a lake in the state of Maine. A scientist, an officer and the local sheriff try to deal with the crisis as the giant reptile searches for new victims.

Panic on Lake 3 at 10:30 p.m.

Although Sheriff Tony says there are only fish in the lake, giant and even hungrier crocodiles are ready to attack. Biologist Nathan, his family, sheriff and hunter Reba will do anything to survive.

Panic at the Lake: The Final Chapter at 12:10 p.m.

In a nature reserve protected by an electric fence, the crocodiles are getting bigger and bigger. A group of young people are camping and end up accidentally entering the premises. What should be a fun time turns into a sequence of horrors.

The Bridal Hunt at 10:30 p.m.

Jeanie, Mike and Dave’s sister, worried about their lack of boundaries at parties, asks them to organize who to take to her wedding. After placing an ad looking for partners, they meet Alice and Tatiana. What they didn’t expect was that they were their female version.

Police officer in trouble at 6 p.m.

School security guard Ben plans to marry his girlfriend, the beautiful Angela. There’s only one problem: she’s the sister of James, a thick-skinned cop who makes it a tough game to come to terms with the relationship. Ben will then have to spend a day on the streets with James to prove he’s worthy of marrying Angela.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies at 7:55 p.m.

The epic conclusion of Bilbo Baggins’ adventure. After the dragon Smaug is expelled from Erebor, Archer Bard manages to defeat him. Now Bilbo, Gandalf, Thorin Oak Shield and his company of dwarves must face elves and orcs in the battle of the five armies. Directed by Peter Jackson and nominated for an Oscar for Best Sound Editing.

Kickboxer – The Dragon Challenge at 10:30 p.m.

Kurt Sloan swears revenge when he sees his kickboxing champion brother being beaten and paralyzed in the ring by Thai champion Tong Po. With the help of muay thai master Xian Chow, he will embark on a journey of concentration, d ‘exercise and combat readiness of a lifetime.

The Terminator: Genesis at 00:15

Leading the Human Resistance in 2029, John Connor learns that an exterminator has been sent in the past to kill his mother. Agent Kyle Reese then offers to go back in time and prevent the murder ordered by Skynet. In 1984, everything was mixed up when Reese met a Sarah Connor who was fully trained and protected by the T-800 exterminator.

The Force On Alert 2 at 8:30 p.m.

During a trip with his niece, terrorists hijack the train in which CIA agent Casey Ryback is located. Now the agent must fight criminals alone to prevent an attack from destroying the country’s east coast.

John Wick – Back in the game at 10:30 p.m.

John Wick is a legendary former New York killer who faces heartbreak after losing the great love of his life. But when a gangster’s son breaks into his home, kills his dog, and steals his car, he is forced back into active duty and begins his revenge.

Blood Inheritance at 00:15

John Link lives isolated from all those who live in a trailer in the middle of the desert. His peace of mind is shaken when his daughter Lydia reappears and is threatened with death by drug dealers. Now Link will do anything to protect her.