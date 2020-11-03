Is that right? IPhone 12 Mini has a limited charging speed of 12W via MagSafe

The iPhone 12 was announced in October with several design changes and a feature many loved – MagSafe, which allows the wireless charger to automatically align with the back of the phone and stay securely connected.

However, the information now revealed by Apple may disappoint many users who want to use wireless charging on the iPhone 12, more specifically on the iPhone 12 Mini model, which will only have a 12W speed available during the launch. use of the accessory.

The information was revealed on the Apple support page, which cites the maximum charging speed using MagSafe on newer iPhones.

According to the page:

“The iPhone 12 Mini can achieve a speed of up to 12W via fast wireless charging with at least 9V / 2.03A.”

However, the same page still mentions that other iPhone 12 models can achieve a slightly higher value: 15W. It is not the highest value in the market compared to other devices on the market, such as the Huawei Mate 40, which supports up to 50W by default via wireless and 66W with cable and charger.

Remember that the condition for other iPhone 12 models to reach 15W is that the charger has at least 9V / 2.22A.

Finally, another important point is that Apple always warns that charging can be even slower if you use an accessory on your phone, like a headset connected to the Lightning port, for example. In this case, the load is limited to a maximum of 7.5W which, according to Apple, is mandatory by regulatory standards.

Are you using wireless charging on your phone?