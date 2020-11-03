Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B launched in India with MediaTek Helio G and at low cost

After a long pause during the launch, the Indian Micromax officially returned to the smartphone market in the national territory with the presentation of two new intermediate devices: the Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B, focused on the cost-benefit ratio.

Visually different, the devices are also differentiated by the integrated set, which means that we have devices with different chipsets from the MediaTek Helio G line (supposedly for games) and a 5000 mAh battery, thus ensuring to meet profiles ranging from basic to premium intermediate. .

Micromax IN 1B

Starting with the most basic of those presented, we have the arrival of the Micromax IN 1B, a device that visually relies on the contribution of a 6.5 + “HD + screen with drop-shaped notch and 20 format: 9 and at the back, a set of two cameras in a wide frame aligned with the upper left corner of the device.

Speaking in particular of the on-board photographic assembly, we have that it has an 8MP sensor on the front and a combo on the rear where the primary offers 13MP and a secondary of 2MP, possibly for depth mode. .

When we talk about on-board hardware, we have this device betting on the combination of MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with 2 possible RAM combos and internal storage (2/32 GB or 4/64 GB), thus giving the user the possibility to choose between a larger account or with a set that basically offers double the space and RAM.

And most importantly, this device offers a power capacity of 5000mAh, compatible with 10W fast charge and reverse charge, which means that it can also serve as an external battery for other devices.

Technical specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35 Processor: Octa-core up to 2.3 GHz GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU RAM and internal storage: 2/32 GB or 4/64 GB External storage: via microSD card (maximum capacity not disclosed) Screen : 6.52 “IPS LCD HD + with droplet notch and 20: 9 aspect ratio Front camera: 8MP Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP Battery: 5000mAh with 10W fast charge and reverse charge support ‘operation: Android 10

Micromax IN Note 1

Dedicating now more attention to the more advanced of the tour, we have the arrival of Micromax IN Note 1, a device that bets on the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, combined with 4 GB of RAM and the possibility of storage that can be up to 64 GB or 128 GB, a space that can be improved with a microSD card.

Visually, the device is also more refined, with a 6.67-inch Full HD + IPS LCD display in 21: 9 aspect ratio and a 16MP front camera hole and on the back, a quad combo consisting of a sense 48MP primary, a 5MP ultra-wide secondary with 115º and two others with 2MP each for macro and depth.

In addition to the simpler device, the Micromax IN Note 1 also offers a battery with a capacity of 5000mAh, in which case 18W fast charging is supported replacing the 10W limit of the simpler brother.

Technical specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85 Processor: Octa-core up to 2.0 GHz GPU: ARM Mali G52 MC2 RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB + microSD card (maximum capacity not disclosed) Screen: IPS LCD Full HD + with 6.67 “21: 9 ratio, 450 nits and centralized hole Front camera: 16MP Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charge and support for reverse charge Operating system: Android 10

Price and availability

Announced today, the Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B will be sold exclusively by Flipkart on November 24 and 26, respectively, at the following official prices:

Micromax IN 1B (2/32 GB): ₹ 6,999 (~ R $ 539) Micromax IN 1B (4/64 GB): ₹ 7,999 (~ R $ 616) Micromax IN Note 1: ₹ 10,999 (~ R $ 848)