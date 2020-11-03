Iwan Rheon Says ‘Game of Thrones’ Rape Scene Was Worst He Ever Done

Iwan Rheon Continues to Have Nightmares About the Rape Scene in “Game of Thrones”

Actor who played Ramsay Bolton says recordings of this scene were the “worst day of his career”

One of the most disturbing scenes.

Actor Iwan Rheon, who played Ramsay Bolton in “Game of Thrones”, recalled the famous rape scene he played in 2015 for the fifth season of the series. In an interview with the British newspaper “Metro”, published this Sunday, November 1, Rheon said that it was the “worst day of his career”.

The villain who appeared in 20 episodes of the HBO series between 2013 and 2016, raped Sansa Stark on her wedding night. At the time, the episode “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken” sparked a great deal of controversy due to the way in which physical and sexual violence against women was addressed in the series.

A feeling that extended to the actors themselves. “It was horrible. Nobody wanted to be there. Nobody wants to do this, but if you have a big part in the story, you have to do it as honestly as possible,” the actor told the same publication.

Iwan Rheon even struggled to see the end result on screen: “It was very, very difficult to see. It’s a horrible thing that happens, unfortunately… ”

The actor also said that the violent scenes are much easier to achieve, as they use props and effects. In a situation like this, everything is more real and more intense for the actors themselves.

Sophie Turner, responsible for the role of Sansa, was not indifferent to the episode either.

“At first, I didn’t feel like everything Sansa had been through had affected me. But even though I think it didn’t affect me emotionally, I started to think a lot more about domestic violence and rape, and I think it awakened a part of me that could be an activist, ”he said. he told “Harper’s Bazaar” in 2019.