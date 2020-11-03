Cheaper! The PS5 sees its price reduced in Brazil for its two versions

Now, PlayStation 5 fans have good news to celebrate: Sony will be reducing the value of both versions of its next-gen console, mirroring the IPI cut announced by the federal government last month.

With this, PS5 buyers will be able to enjoy a slightly lower price than was originally announced. The news was shared by the company itself on the official PlayStation Brazil blog.

As a result, the “all digital” edition, which has no drive for physical media, will drop from R $ 4,499 to R $ 4,199. The “more compact” PlayStation 5, that is, the one with the Blu-ray player, had a reduction of R $ 4,999 to R $ 4,699.

The discount is not exclusive to consoles and two of its accessories will also have a final value reduction. DualSense control is one of them and its value will be reduced from R $ 499 to R $ 469. The HD camera for the PlayStation 5 – which previously cost R $ 449 – will retail for R $ 419.

For those who have already purchased the device or any of the accessories mentioned above on pre-sale, Sony points out that there is no need to worry as they will be contacted in the coming days by retailers. responsible for the sale.

It is important to note that the prices listed above are the official Sony suggested values ​​and the final price may vary by retail store.

Both editions of PlayStation 5 are officially scheduled to arrive in stores in Brazil on November 19 – the same date that units of those who bought the console pre-sale will start shipping.