Focus on the basic user! Samsung launches Galaxy A02 approval in Brazil

According to the staff of Pinguins Móveis (via Twitter), the device which responds to the identification SM-A025M / DS was displayed in the search for a model, which means that the reference in question has already been entered in the basis of approval and may be authorized. at any time.

Obviously, however, the fact that it is in this initial status does not allow us to consult conclusive information on the certification for more details, but that should certainly change as soon as the approval is officially approved.

To recap, the Galaxy A02 is expected to be the direct evolution of the already known Galaxy A01, possibly bringing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset (rumored) and at least one version with 2 GB of RAM, which is confirmed when switching to through the Geekbench.

In addition, it is expected that it will bring a 5.7 “IPS LCD display with HD + resolution, a dual rear camera and a battery with a capacity of 3500 mAh, in addition to being offered at a price that Classes it as a more affordable device abroad for basic use.

(updated November 3, 2020, 4:22 p.m.)