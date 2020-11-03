Globoplay offers a joint package with Disney Plus from R $ 37.90

Today, the official price of Disney Plus has finally been released to the Brazilian market and future streaming service customers can also rent it already on pre-sale, with an option for an annual package that offers a discount on the value. . compared to the monthly price.

And, with the arrival of Disney Plus, Brazilians will have another advantage if they wish to subscribe to Globoplay – a streaming service from Grupo Globo that has, in addition to new and old soap operas, an extensive catalog of movies and series. Indeed, the two services can be subscribed in a single package, with the advantage of a lower final price, compared to the individual subscription of Globoplay and Disney Plus.

Plans will start from R $ 37.90 – prices for those who subscribe to the Rio de Janeiro company’s basic streaming package with Disney Plus. For those who opt for the Globoplay + Live Channels combo – which was announced at the end of August and reached audiences in October – with Disney Plus, the monthly fee will be R $ 69.90 per month.

In case of a separate subscription, the Globoplay service has a monthly cost starting at R $ 22.90 per month in the simpler plan or R $ 238.80 in the annual subscription. Disney Plus will arrive with a subscription of R $ 27.90 per month or R $ 279 per year.

The rental of the combo allows the customer to realize savings ranging from 10 to 25%, by comparing the sum of the values ​​of the two services signed separately with the price offered together.

To subscribe to the combo of the two streaming services in Brazil, you just need to access the official page created by Globoplay at this link. The plan is on pre-order, along with Disney Plus, and is expected to start officially available on November 17.