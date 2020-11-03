Motorola online store receives model comparison and payout option through Boleto

Motorola customers looking for a new phone now have another convenience, which comes through the company’s virtual store: the platform has received a change of look, which prioritizes finding a new smartphone, in addition to providing a comparator. for your main devices.

With this, potential Motorola phone buyers can better choose which device is the most interesting, with comparative performance filters – which involves the Android version, how much each smartphone has RAM storage and which processor to processor -, size and proportion the screen, battery capacity, in-device sensors, design, camera functionality, connectivity and other specifications.

In addition to having the ability to compare devices, accessible from the options bar on its main page, the Motorola online store also offers a new payment option. Now your customers can split their purchase up to 24 times in the boleto. The novelty is useful for those who do not have a credit card and do not want to buy their new cell phone in cash.

Another novelty is the possibility of activating the cashback option when finalizing your purchase. In this way, the user can recover part of the amount paid for the cell phone.

Finally, the Motorola virtual store also provides a “virtual promoter”, who can clarify any doubts of its customers directly from the page. However, it is important to note that this consultant is currently only available for the brand’s “premium” models, which are the Motorola Edge, Edge Plus and Moto Razr, from Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm.

For residents of certain areas of São Paulo who buy from Motorola’s online store, there is also the option to receive your order within 3 hours.

We remind you that one of the latest releases from the company, the Moto G 5G Plus, passed our official battery test and showed good performance. Check the result on this link.