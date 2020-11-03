Galaxy S20 line receives fourth beta of One UI 3.0 with improvements to Space Zoom

Last week, Samsung released the third beta of One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Now, a few days later, the fourth preview of the South Korean UI, based on Android 11, is starting to reach beta users of the listed Samsung phones.

With the new version, users will be able to enjoy software with some improvements, mainly for the use of the camera. The company hasn’t detailed exactly what these improvements are, but users who have already been able to update their devices have noticed that when applying 100x spatial zoom, the image is even clearer than in the third beta version of the software.

The images above show the difference in sharpness when 100x spatial zoom is applied in the third beta of One UI 3.0 and in its fourth preview.

In addition to improving the devices’ camera, the update also includes a new menu to set the screen resolution, which separates the HD +, FHD + and WQHD + options, as shown in the image below. below.

It is important to note, however, that this new update has started to be released only for users registered in the Samsung Beta program in Germany. It arrives under the version number G98xxXXU5ZTK1 and is released in stages for devices.

Likewise, so far there are no predictions for the arrival of the update for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra for other regions. To update your device to the latest beta, just go to Settings> Software update and download and install, if available.