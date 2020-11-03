This is why the choice is so difficult in the United States

Washington.

Election Day in the United States began with voting in small towns across the state of New Hampshire. Democratic challenger Joe Biden won 5-0 over President Donald Trump in Dixville Notch. In nearby Millsfield, however, the Republican won over Biden with 16 to 5. The tally was broadcast live on television.

The fact that New Hampshire was allowed to vote so early is due to a law that allows communities of less than 100 residents to open their polling stations at midnight (local time). The idea was to give railway workers the opportunity to vote, to lie to each other’s ears, then to go to work on time. But results for small towns don’t always reflect who ultimately became president.

The United States covers several time zones. The last polling stations in Alaska are open until 6 a.m. CET on Wednesday, and in the Aleutians an hour longer until 7 a.m. CET. Due to the large number of postal votes and the associated longer count, it’s unclear whether there will be a winner on election night.

In their last election appearances, Trump and Biden attacked each other with harsh words and spoke of a fateful election. Trump (74) described Biden as a “corrupt politician” who would plunge the economy into a “deep depression”. For his part, Biden (77) accused Trump of having completely failed to contain the corona pandemic. Trump is dividing the nation and “playing Americans against each other,” Biden said. Trump is the “most corrupt” and “most racist” US president in history.

Trump criticized Biden for wanting to turn the United States into a “prison state” with new corona demands. “A vote for Biden equals a vote for lockdowns, layoffs and misery,” the president said. Biden has not announced any new lockdowns, but has pledged to listen to scientists if he wins the election in the fight against the pandemic.

Trump made his last election appearance – like four years ago – in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “The best is yet to come,” he told supporters. He again asserted that the United States was “turning the corner” of the pandemic.

The number of new corona infections has recently increased significantly, on average to around 80,000 per day. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are an estimated 9.3 million confirmed infections in the United States, a country of around 330 million people. More than 231,000 people have died after being infected – more than in any other country in the world.

U.S. citizens were called on Tuesday to redefine the president, the 435 members of the House of Representatives and about a third of the 100 Senate seats. There were also local votes in many states.

The US president is not directly elected. The winner of elections in a state wins the votes of the electorate there. They then elect the president in December. To win the election, a candidate needs at least 270 votes. Trump is running for a second and final constitutional term, former Vice President Biden wants to replace him.

Already before election day, nearly 99.7 million citizens had voted by letter or in polling stations open in advance, according to data from the “US Elections Project”. This corresponds to around 70% of the votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

In the closing days of the campaign, both candidates focused on swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida, where it’s unclear whether the Republican or Democratic candidate will win.

Trump is behind Biden in polls both nationally and in several “swaying states.” However, his re-election is not excluded. Due to the electoral system, the candidate with the most votes in the population may also lose if he does not have enough voters. Ahead of the election, Trump did not promise whether he would accept the result.

At the end of the election campaign, Trump again claimed that the sharp increase in mail-in votes could lead to electoral fraud. Trump has not provided any solid evidence on this. He describes a Supreme Court ruling on postal voting delays in Pennsylvania as “very dangerous.” The decision to allow the counting of postal voting materials three days after the election would lead to “rampant and uncontrolled fraud,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “This will lead to violence in the streets. Something must be done,” he continued. Twitter immediately hid the message behind a warning and limited the ability to distribute the tweet. Trump has repeatedly called for the winner to be clearly announced on election night. His demand – for which there is no legal basis – has fueled fears that Trump may declare himself victorious prematurely.

Due to the pandemic, many more people in the United States voted by letter. Counting these votes is more complicated than counting regular votes at polling stations. Officials in Pennsylvania, for example, have therefore warned that the count could drag on until Friday. Trump has indicated he can defend himself against the delays in court. Polls suggest that votes cast in polling stations tend to be in favor of Trump and mail-in votes in favor of Biden.

In the state of Texas, Republicans failed in an attempt to invalidate 127,000 ballots that voters cast directly from their cars. In Nevada, a judge dismissed a Republican complaint against the vote counting process. (Dpa)