At 54 years old, the pastor of “Tou xim?” discovered that she has always been a woman

At 54, a second puberty. This is how Maria João Vaz describes this kind of late ecstasy, as if it were compensation for an adolescence lived in full swing. Suddenly, she is in love with the little things that fascinate teenage girls: clothes, movies, music.

It wasn’t for lack of warning. They tell you that hormones can have this effect of re-emitting this complicated phase in the body of a fifty year old woman. “I identify with these teenage things, but then I look at myself in the mirror and the body isn’t exactly the same anymore,” he confesses to NiT, while giving the final blow to the lament that doesn’t is not: “I shit for this. I feel free “.

He decided to break free from male bonds on August 4, a very special kind of independence day. That day, João Vaz – the man the Portuguese knew as the protagonist of the famous Telecel commercial in 1995 – stayed behind and gave way to Maria João Vaz.

Since then, the Portuguese have lost sight of him, although they have played some roles in plays, films, series and novels. The work arrived, although it was rare. The blame, she says with conviction, lies precisely in the publicity that made her famous. He doesn’t say it with spite, but with affection for the little over five seconds he plays a shepherd happy to receive a cell phone call.

“At the time, directors and directors were very intellectual. I was branded as the type of actor who did commercials. For them, it was not serious work, ”he recalls. Along the way, she was forced to do a bit of everything. He even drove a tuk tuk through the streets of Lisbon and today he also takes on the facet of a visual artist, discovered when going out.

The transition was simple. All she had to do was communicate to the world what he already knew she was: a woman. However, things were not always so obvious. He grew up without the Internet, without the access routes that are so precious to teenagers today that they face the same doubts. If today they can try to solve the puzzle from their own room, Maria João must have done it in her own head. It was a complicated task.

“At that point, I thought I had a problem, that I was crazy or a sex freak, something strange. It was a facet shrouded in shame, ”he recalls of his childhood and adolescence.

Lonely childhood

He loved browsing the magazines handed out on TAP flights – and which his father, as an airport employee, brought home. He always hung on the last pages of a Brazilian magazine, “Manchete”, which he read and observed with all the attention in the world.

“Every once in a while Brazilian transgender people would appear, some having had surgery, others who had married and had come to Europe. At the time of carnival, the center pages were filled with photos of trans women, ”he recalls.

The fascination was as obvious as it was natural. There was a “solace” in these pages, in these people who were apparently so different from you. “I had a kind of desire to be like that, but I was still very complex about it.”

Although he was not a believer or even a strict Catholic upbringing, he remembers the vigorous role of his father, who, he admits, may have helped suppress many of these desires. He describes him as “a bit macho”, with a temper that clashes with his most sensitive personality.

“It gives me the idea that it has compressed all my possible desires. I didn’t want to disappoint you, ”he says.

Whenever he could, he slipped into the clothes of maids and mothers to secretly imitate those curious people whom he only knew from the pages of magazines. He even rehearsed the typical children’s shows, but soon the innocence was over. He began to do this in hiding, alone with his feelings of guilt.

Even adolescence didn’t help break down barriers. The first puberty did not give you the common experiences: the first kisses, the first dates, the passions. Without being able to specify what or what decisive moments, he realizes today that what happens in childhood “influences everything” in life.

“I didn’t have any friends. My friends were the children of my parents’ friends. I was only with them when we went to their place. Friends, friends, no. I was always a person off the bridge. I did not identify with any group. He was a very lonely person, ”he says.

Fulfilling the tradition

The scenario changed when he met the math teacher. They were the same 19 years old and Maria realized that she was also a person in need. For the first time, she felt that someone was listening to her, paying attention to her.

“I interpreted this attention in another way, I confused everything. There was finally a person of the opposite sex who was interested in what I was thinking. I clung to nails and teeth. I didn’t want to miss it. They ended up getting married and having three daughters.

He lived life “as it was supposed”. As a husband, next to his wife. He was a very careful father – although I believe he was better for the traditional role of mother, housewife, something that “was instinctive to her – and everything else was” thrown under the rug ” .

Never, at any time, has she stopped participating in her day to dress as a woman. Always in secret. Although he still felt the urge, he believed for a moment that it could be caused by his lonely nature. “I thought I might disappear if I was dating someone. But it never stopped, there was never anything to replace it, it was an obstacle, ”he emphasizes.

The one who is now your ex-wife, never suspected. At one point, this hidden facet was more and more demanding. The outings were more and more elaborate, until he even risked going to shops, gas stations, talking to employees. It was an obsession.

“I wanted to become that, but I didn’t know what the solution was. I continued to make my life normal, ”he recalls. He did this until 2015, when he decided it was time to assume he wasn’t happy.

Maria João wants to be an activist for trans rights

Even though he knew he wasn’t happy, he still didn’t know what was happening to him. In the most intimate moments, he searched for the answer, but could not find it. “The problem is, I didn’t know what I was.”

After more than 20 years of marriage, he finally found the deadlock that allowed him to break free: “I stopped and realized that I didn’t want to die like this. There was more to do in life, to feel, to experience. I knew I was not going to make it. And leave. “

A new life

As soon as she decided to eliminate the small percentage of her life that still belonged to João, Maria did everything she could. That day he left the house completely dressed as a woman and decided to confront his neighbors, “look them in the eye”. “I wanted them to know about me.”

They didn’t recognize him immediately, some even after the first hello. “They talked to me like it was someone else,” he recalls. He explained everything to them and they were all understanding.

You know, however, that all is not as it seems. “In some stores and on the street, they notice and don’t say anything, but I don’t care. They’re probably even making comments behind my back. They don’t affect me, ”he explains.

There is a recurring question for which you already have the answer ready to come out of your pocket. How come it wasn’t until you were 54 that you realized what a life you really wanted to lead?

He recalls the moment he denied a potential epiphany. He was still married, but he was already taking hormones. He thought he knew what he wanted and was at a crossroads.

“At the time, there were already organizations that could help and advise me. It was a great incompetence or cowardice on my part. It’s like when you have a panic attack because one part of our brain perceives everything and the other insists not to accept it. There must be a shock, ”he explains.

The turnaround was inevitable. It was only a matter of time, which continued with all the “distractions I created”, to “avoid thinking about what was really important”.

Already divorced, it was in a relationship with another woman that he finally managed to solve the riddle. And like all puzzles, once the answer was revealed we realized she was there, cheeky and shameless looking at us.

The timing and the relationship were so important that even today Maria João prefers not to talk about her. He only admits that it was his companion who helped him free himself, but that “afterwards he did not want what he released”.

“It was she who unwittingly made me discover my way. I still hesitated between being with a person who loves me or finding myself. Then I realized that I was always thinking of others. I felt I had to take charge of my life. After all, I’ve spent my whole life living other people’s lives – not my own. “

You finally live the life you dreamed of

As in childhood and adolescence, the decision was made even before Maria João did. Now I knew what it was and who it was. Although he only broke free after five decades, he remains optimistic: “I still think I will live to be 200 years old. There is still a lot to do “.

The end of secrecy seems to have ended a lot of things that apparently weren’t related, but which always put João in some sort of hole. Today, he admits that he still has difficulty finding work. What has changed is the attitude with which he lives.

“Before going out, I was always worried about work, I was anxious, I begged the directors for alms. Now I don’t care. I don’t stoop. Although I am in the crooked pie, because I am without work, I am calm and full of hope, ”she admits.

“Everything has changed, everything is easier. I perceive everything differently, the touch, the smell, everything. Looks like they called me directly. Good things will happen. “