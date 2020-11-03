Return of the classics: Nokia 8000 and 6300 can be relaunched in modern versions with 4G

Nokia is a brand with a big name when it comes to cell phones. She’s responsible for classics and bestsellers, and now two of them can come back through HMD Global: the Nokia 8800 and 6300, according to a website from a Danish operator.

We are talking more specifically about Telia, which has listed the two mobile phones as compatible with its voice calling technology via Wi-Fi. The site cites them under new names: Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G.

Starting with the Nokia 6300 4G, the name suggests that it must be a truly modern version of the device that had a metallic design, which would give Nokia’s already famous ‘indestructible phones’ even more resistance. .

The original Nokia 6300 was released in 2007 with the S40 system intended for more basic functions, but it still had a 2MP camera and microSD support.

Speaking now of the Nokia 8000 4G, it could emerge as a modern version of the Nokia 8800, which was a renewed edition of the classic Nokia 8000 from the 90s, but with a more striking design and a covered color screen protected by a sapphire crystal.

One of the strengths of the series, the sliding keyboard, must be kept in this new version. The curiosity is for the camera which was hidden behind the screen, protecting the lens and preventing shocks; elegant and smart design.