What’s new on Amazon Prime Video: see what’s new in the catalog for November 2020

Netflix premieres for November – which include new original movies, series, and documentaries – have been out for a few weeks now, and now it’s time to find out what productions are coming out besides competing streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

The list is quite long and has from original Prime Video series, like “The Pack” and “Súbete a Mi Moto”, to hit films from other studios, like “Survive The Night”, starring Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray.

It should be remembered that we have also published here the films which will be broadcast on Telecine channels over the next week and that the program includes the “Parasita”, winner of four statuettes at the 2020 Oscars.

Now let’s get down to business. Check out the list of premieres on Amazon Prime Video and have fun!