Ryzen 9 5950X flashes at 5.9 GHz in 16C / 32T mode

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Extreme Overclocking

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Processors 03/11/2020

The Ryzen 9 5950X has just won validation under GPU-Z. In reality, this is an overclocked version of AMD’s new storefront.

The Ryzen 9 5950X embodies the “must” of the next generation of the Ryzen 5000 series from AMD. It is at the top of the range but is aimed at the “mainstream” market and has 16 logic cores and 32 logic cores.

Ryzen 9 5950X, 5.9 GHz all core

A man named Darklord just put a CPU-Z validation of the machine online in an exercise that is particularly popular with enthusiasts: overclocking. AMD’s new baby managed to capture a frequency of 5.9 GHz on all cores while keeping SMT technology. Obviously the chip is still in 16C / 32T mode and not in 16C / 16T mode. The memory controller also remained in two-channel mode.

At first glance, the exercise was carried out with a modification of the multiplication coefficient to 59 while maintaining a conventional bus frequency (99.98 MHz). The voltage on its side was increased to 1.656V. This overclocking was done with an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact X570 motherboard that came with two DDR4-3600 memory modules for a basic graphics solution like GT 710. Unfortunately we do not have any information about the cooling system used. Very muscular or even extreme is likely at play.

