Cristina Ferreira ends isolation and returns to TV to tell the story

The presenter stayed at home because she was in contact with Bárbara Bandeira as part of the “Dia de Cristina” program.

After the isolation, the return.

Cristina Ferreira is about to return to the workshop, after having been forced to stay at home for 14 days, completing the period of isolation advised by the Directorate General of Health. The return will take place on Thursday, November 5.

It was the presenter herself, who is also the current director of entertainment and fiction at TVI, who revealed it on social media. It should be remembered that the isolation was due to having been in contact with Bárbara Bandeira, a singer who had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and who was one of the guests of “Dia de Cristina”. This Wednesday will be the 14th and last day of isolation.

“Negativo”, we read in the publication of Cristina Ferreira, in allusion to the text of Covid-19. “The isolation ends tomorrow, the 14 days advised by the DGS,” he added in a publication where he appears with Manuel Luís Goucha, with whom he will share the antenna again on Thursday, in the morning show of “Você na TV”. Cristina Ferreira says she will share the experience of staying at home these days and answer questions from fans.

