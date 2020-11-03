German Gymnastics Championships in Düsseldorf canceled

Düsseldorf (dpa) – The German gymnastics championships scheduled for this weekend in Düsseldorf were canceled at short notice due to the effects of the corona pandemic.

As announced on Tuesday by the German Gymnastics Federation (DTB), the multisport event cannot take place from Thursday to Sunday at the Castello in Düsseldorf in the Olympic sports of rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline and apparatus. DTB officials agreed in discussions with the organizer and the responsible authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The DTB regrets the eventual cancellation of the event, but was forced to take this action during the first week of the national partial lockdown due to the growing number of infections in Germany. “I deeply regret that we have to give up the title fights, because I consider it extremely important that we offer the athletes competitions to motivate them,” said DTB president Alfons Hölzl.

For the top athletes around record champions Elisabeth Seitz and Andreas Toba, the failure of the national championship fights is another major setback in the preparation for the Tokyo Olympics next year. “Of course I find it a shame that the German championship has been canceled. But I can totally understand it, ”said Seitz from Stuttgart. “Now we all have to understand and be consistent for a while.”

Previously, DTB had already canceled the participation of its gymnastics teams at the European Championships in December, which were transferred to Turkey. The German gymnastics festival scheduled for summer 2021 in Leipzig could not take place due to the corona pandemic.