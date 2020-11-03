Honor Band 6 announced with new design, bigger screen and lower price

Honor just introduced the latest generation of its smart bracelet range in early November, which this time has taken a huge leap forward in design compared to previous versions, merging the bracelet format with a larger screen for a similar experience. that of a watch, but still at an extremely low price.

The new Honor Band 6 arrives with an AMOLED technology screen with 1.47 inches and a resolution of 194×368 pixels, this is its biggest attraction at the time due to its thinner edges (although a thick lower edge ).

The accessory has all the main features of previous models such as heart rate sensor, sleep recording, physical activity monitoring with up to 10 modalities, menstrual cycle recording, alert for the user to move after a few minutes sitting and much more.

For now, the Honor Band 6 arrives with a black body with black, light gray and coral straps, but variations are expected to be presented soon. The bracelet also has NFC for making payments, a Bluetooth 5.0 and 180 mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life on a full charge, in addition to water protection.

Honor will also make available a series of different watch faces to allow for high customization by users, including themes such as The Little Prince (above) and several others.

The new Honor Band 6 will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, November 4, and the launch is scheduled for November 11, next week.

At the moment, the bracelet is only launched in China at the suggested price of 249 yuan (~ R $ 214) for the common version and 289 yuan (~ R $ 250) for the NFC version.