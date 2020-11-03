Gigabyte announces its AORUS XTREME GeForce RTX 30 series WATERFORCE

AORUS XTREME GeForce RTX 30 Series WASSERFORCE

The manufacturer Gigabyte completes its range of graphics cards of the GeForce RX 30 series with the announcement of the Aorus XTREME GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 WATERFORCE. As the name suggests, these are solutions for water cooling.

These AORUS XTREME GeForce RTX 30 series WATERFORCE are natively equipped with an AIO. This is a solution of 240. Each card clearly consists of two parts. On one side we have the card and on the other a 240mm cooler that can accommodate two 120mm fans. The whole thing communicates via two pipes. They ensure the circulation of the liquid between the water block and the cooler.

The latter dissipates the heat coming from the base with the help of several sinusoidal aluminum fins. It provides cooling for multiple components, including the GPU. Each fan comes with RGB. This lighting is also available on the water block part and on the back plate.

These solutions have multiple video outputs, including three HDMI and three DisplayPort outputs. We do not have any information on prices.

