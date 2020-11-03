Biodiesel Market 2020 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

Global Biodiesel Market analysis mainly introduces the changing market dynamics in terms of covering all details inside analysis and opinion, volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and their price change details, cost/revenue structure. Additionally, the analysis of Global Biodiesel Market offers a detailed breakdown of key market growth drivers and limitation along with impact analysis of the same.

The major players in the market include Diester Industries, Neste Oil, ADM, Infinita Renovables, Biopetrol, Cargill, Ital Green Oil, Glencore, Louis Dreyfus, Renewable Energy, RBF Port Neches, Ag Processing, Elevance, Marathon Petroleum, Evergreen Bio Fuels, Minnesota Soybean Processors, Caramuru, Jinergy, Hebei Jingu, Longyan Zhuoyue, Greenergy UK, Biodiesel Amsterdam, SunOil, Petrotec, Biocom, SARIA Bio-Industries, Biodiesel Aragon, Bionor, Iniciativas Bioenergeticas, etc.

The global Biodiesel market is valued at 23290 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 25880 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026.

Biodiesel is produced from vegetable oils or animal fats after conversion into a range of fatty acid methyl or ethyl esters (esterification), a sustainable replacement for fossil diesel that significantly reduces carbon emissions and makes environmental sustainability a commercial proposition.

Second, the market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2016, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 22.04% of global market, which are Renewable Energy , Diester Industries, Neste Oil, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The global production of biodiesel reached 26567 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very.

First, biodiesel is a renewable fuel that can be manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease for use in diesel vehicles. Biodiesel’s physical properties are similar to those of petroleum diesel, but it is a cleaner-burning alternative.

Third, the raw materials of biodiesel are mainly vegetable oils. Biodiesel derived from rapeseed oil and soybean oil forms the largest segment of the overall market. The biodiesel market offers immense opportunities countries such as U.K., India, and China, as these regions have high diesel fuel prices and a large number of diesel fueled vehicles. Generally, the price of biodiesel fluctuates with the price of raw material. However, the impact of diesel fuel on biodiesel is the major factor. Since 2015, the sharp decrease of diesel price also triggered the trending down of biodiesel price, which made small scale manufacturers hard to survive.

Fourth, the application of biodiesel can be classified as industrial fuels, transportation fuels and chemical industry. The primary use of biodiesel is transportation fuels, which account for 58.92% in 2015. Industrial fuels and chemical industry also play important role in the whole supply chain. Regionally, biodiesel is the most common biofuel in Europe, while its consumption in China is more concentrated in chemical use.

Fifth, the global biodiesel market is expected to be worth $24.11 billion in 2022. South America is estimated to be the most promising region for biodiesel market, and the sluggish of biodiesel in China would be expected to be changed in the coming years.

Sixth, while growth may be affected by feedstock availability issues and the food v/s fuel debate, the market is expected to witness a paradigm shift with the increasing conversion efficiency of existing feedstock, and the development of newer feedstock sources such as algae.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the marketâ€™s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expertâ€™s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

Soybean Oil Based Feedstock

Waste and Residues Based Feedstock

Other

Segment by Application

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Biodiesel market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Table of Contents

1 Biodiesel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodiesel

1.2 Biodiesel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodiesel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

1.2.3 Soybean Oil Based Feedstock

1.2.4 Waste and Residues Based Feedstock

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Biodiesel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biodiesel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Industrial Fuels

1.3.3 Transportation Fuels

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.4 Global Biodiesel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biodiesel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Biodiesel Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Biodiesel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Biodiesel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Biodiesel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodiesel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biodiesel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Biodiesel Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Biodiesel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Biodiesel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Biodiesel Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Biodiesel Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Biodiesel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Biodiesel Production

3.4.1 North America Biodiesel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Biodiesel Production

3.5.1 Europe Biodiesel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Biodiesel Production

3.6.1 China Biodiesel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Biodiesel Production

3.7.1 Japan Biodiesel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Biodiesel Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Biodiesel Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Biodiesel Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Biodiesel Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Biodiesel Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biodiesel Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biodiesel Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Biodiesel Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biodiesel Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biodiesel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biodiesel Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Biodiesel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Biodiesel Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Biodiesel Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Biodiesel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biodiesel Business

7.1 Diester Industries

7.1.1 Diester Industries Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Diester Industries Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Neste Oil

7.2.1 Neste Oil Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Neste Oil Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ADM

7.3.1 ADM Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ADM Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Infinita Renovables

7.4.1 Infinita Renovables Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Infinita Renovables Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Biopetrol

7.5.1 Biopetrol Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Biopetrol Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cargill

7.6.1 Cargill Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Cargill Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ital Green Oil

7.7.1 Ital Green Oil Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ital Green Oil Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Glencore

7.8.1 Glencore Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Glencore Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Louis Dreyfus

7.9.1 Louis Dreyfus Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Louis Dreyfus Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Renewable Energy

7.10.1 Renewable Energy Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Renewable Energy Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 RBF Port Neches

7.11.1 Renewable Energy Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Renewable Energy Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Ag Processing

7.12.1 RBF Port Neches Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 RBF Port Neches Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Elevance

7.13.1 Ag Processing Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Ag Processing Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Marathon Petroleum

7.14.1 Elevance Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Elevance Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Evergreen Bio Fuels

7.15.1 Marathon Petroleum Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Marathon Petroleum Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Minnesota Soybean Processors

7.16.1 Evergreen Bio Fuels Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Evergreen Bio Fuels Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Caramuru

7.17.1 Minnesota Soybean Processors Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Minnesota Soybean Processors Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Jinergy

7.18.1 Caramuru Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Caramuru Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Hebei Jingu

7.19.1 Jinergy Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Jinergy Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Longyan Zhuoyue

7.20.1 Hebei Jingu Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Hebei Jingu Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Greenergy UK

7.21.1 Longyan Zhuoyue Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Longyan Zhuoyue Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Biodiesel Amsterdam

7.22.1 Greenergy UK Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Greenergy UK Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 SunOil

7.23.1 Biodiesel Amsterdam Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 Biodiesel Amsterdam Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.24 Petrotec

7.24.1 SunOil Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.24.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.24.3 SunOil Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.24.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.25 Biocom

7.25.1 Petrotec Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.25.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.25.3 Petrotec Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.25.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.26 SARIA Bio-Industries

7.26.1 Biocom Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.26.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.26.3 Biocom Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.26.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.27 Biodiesel Aragon

7.27.1 SARIA Bio-Industries Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.27.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.27.3 SARIA Bio-Industries Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.27.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.28 Bionor

7.28.1 Biodiesel Aragon Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.28.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.28.3 Biodiesel Aragon Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.28.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.29 Iniciativas Bioenergeticas

7.29.1 Bionor Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

7.29.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.29.3 Bionor Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.29.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Iniciativas Bioenergeticas Biodiesel Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Biodiesel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Iniciativas Bioenergeticas Biodiesel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Biodiesel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biodiesel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biodiesel

8.4 Biodiesel Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Biodiesel Distributors List

9.3 Biodiesel Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biodiesel (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodiesel (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Biodiesel (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Biodiesel Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Biodiesel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Biodiesel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Biodiesel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Biodiesel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Biodiesel

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Biodiesel by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Biodiesel by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Biodiesel by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Biodiesel

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biodiesel by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodiesel by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Biodiesel by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Biodiesel by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

