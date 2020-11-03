Biocides Market Global Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2024

Market Study Report Adds New Research on Biocides Market, Which Is A Detailed Analysis Of This Business Space Inclusive Of The Trends, Competitive Landscape, And The Market Share. Encompassing One Or More Parameters Among Product Analysis, Application Potential, And the Regional Growth Landscape, Biocides Market Also Includes An In-Depth Study Of The IndustryaEURS Competitive Scenario.

Biocides market from water treatment application will exceed USD 3.2 billion during forecast period due to wide application demand for treated water in livestock farming and agribased business. They also act as anti-fouling agents to prevent mollusks accumulation in industrial water pipelines. These products are used in industrial water treatment to prevent contamination from microbial attack.

Request a sample of this premium report titled Biocides Market 2024 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/467623rejerusalem.com&utm_medium=Ram

Biocides Market should cross USD 13 billion by 2024; according to a new research. Rapid infrastructural & industrial growth along with renovation projects incurs spending in Brazil, Argentina, India, China and Japan leading to rise in paints & coatings demand. They are protective substances added to help improve product lifespan, preserve paint formulation and protect applied structures.

Global biocides market share is consolidated with participants including Dow Chemicals, Troy Corporation, BASF SE, Solvay, Albemarle and Thor Group. Industry participants concentrate on partnership, mergers and acquisition to expand their production capabilities and regional presence.

Biocides industry from oil & gas application may grow at over 5% by 2024. Global energy demand along with falling crude oil & natural gas prices has led to increasing exploration and downstream activities. Extensive application of petroleum in various end-use and petrochemical industries coupled with rise in automotive production should drive product demand.

Stringent regulatory regimes on Biocides market authorization and concentration levels might hinder product demand. Supportive policies by USDA and EFSA on its usage in food processing and packaging areas along with growing consumer food safety concerns should drive biocides demand.

Organic acid biocides market should witness significant gains during forecast period owing to positive outlook in food preservation and oil & gas well treatment applications. Lactic acid based products are extensively used as antimicrobial agent in poultry & meat industry whose demand can be attributed to increase in global consumption of meat products.

Organosulfur based biocides demand will engross over USD 1.5 billion at end of 2024 owing to its impact on micro-organisms like algae and bacteria in re-circulating water systems. They are also conjugately used with chlorine for higher effectiveness in cooling systems. Positive application demand in HVAC, automobiles and air conditioning should further bolster product demand.

U.S. biocides market share is estimated to witness gains at over 4% during forecast period due to positive application outlook in food industry. Their usage in food industry is regulated and used as preservative for higher shelf life and preventing quality degradation.

Germany biocides market should witness significant gains owing to positive outlook in automotive and paints & coating industry. This regional product demand can be attributed to rise in per-capita income and presence of major automotive manufacturing units.

Biocides market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms revenue in USD from 2013 to 2024, for the following segments:

Biocides Market, By Product

Metallic Compounds

Halogen Compounds

Organic Acids

Nitrogen

Organosulfurs

Phenolic

Others

Biocides Market, By Application

Food & Beverage

Wood Preservation

Personal Care

HVAC

Water Treatment

Paints & Coatings

Fuels

Oil & Gas

Boilers

Others

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium report titled Biocides Market 2017 – 2024 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/467623rejerusalem.com&utm_medium=Ram

Report Content

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Initial data exploration

1.1.2 Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3 Industry insights and validation

1.1.4 Definition and forecast parameters

1.2 Data Sources

1.2.1 Primary

1.2.2 Secondary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Biocides industry 360 degree synopsis, 2017 – 2024

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Application trends

Chapter 3 Biocides Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2013 – 2024

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2.1 Strategic Alliance

3.3.2.2 Collaboration/partnerships

3.3.2.3 Distributors

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.2 Europe

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Growth in water demand in Asia Pacific

3.5.1.2 Growth of paints & coating industry in Asia Pacific

3.5.1.3 Blooming oil & gas industry in Middle East & Africa

3.5.1.4 Rising demand for food & beverage industry in U.S.

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1 Strict regulatory framework

3.6 Growth potential analysis

3.6.1 Emerging business model

3.6.1.1 New product launch

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 Company market share analysis, 2016

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Biocides Market, By Product

Chapter 5 Biocides Market, By Application

5.1 Biocides application market share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2 Water Treatment

5.2.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.2.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by region, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.3 Food & Beverage

5.3.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.3.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by region, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.4 Personal care

5.4.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.4.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by region, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.5 Wood preservation

5.5.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.5.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by region, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.6 Paints & coatings

5.6.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.6.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by region, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.7 HVAC

5.7.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.7.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by region, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.8 Boilers

5.8.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.8.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by region, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.9 Oil & gas

5.9.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.9.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by region, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.10 Fuels

5.10.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.10.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by region, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.11 Other

5.11.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

5.11.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by region, 2013-2024, (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Biocides Market, By Region

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Questions? Get them answered via https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/467623rejerusalem.com&utm_medium=Ram

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog